Pongal 2023: How is Pongal celebrated? Know the significance of this auspicious festival

The festival of Makar Sankranti is celebrated with different names all over India. In Tamil Nadu, it is called Pongal and in Gujarat, it is called Uttarayan. In this festival which lasts for four days, the first day is celebrated as Bhogi Pongal. The day of Bhogi Pongal is dedicated to Devraj Indra. On this day, they are worshipped according to the rules and regulations. The people of the state pray to Devraj Indra on this day for good rains and a good harvest. In South India, this festival is celebrated as New Year. This festival begins on the first day of the Tamil month 'Tai'.

Pongal 2023: Significance

Pongal is a popular festival celebrated in South India, which will be celebrated from January 15 to 18 this year. The first day of Pongal is celebrated as Bhogi Pongal. Surya Pongal festival is celebrated after the Uttarayan of the Sun on the second day. Whereas, Mattu Pongal is celebrated on the third day and Kanya Pongal on the fourth day with great pomp. Let us tell you that just like the Lohri festival, it is also celebrated with pomp by the farmers in the joy of ripening the crop. According to belief, rain, Sun God, Lord Indra and cattle are also worshipped on Pongal to bring prosperity.

How is Pongal celebrated?

Sun is specially worshipped on the day of Pongal. On this day, the bhog that is offered after worshipping the Sun God is called pagal. On the first day of Pongal i.e. Bhogi Pongal, people wake up early in the morning and take a bath and wear new clothes. On this day Pongal feast is prepared with the help of milk, rice, cashew, jaggery etc. in a new utensil. Cattle are also worshipped on this day. On this day, farmers bathe their bullocks early in the morning and decorate them a lot. There is another custom associated with this festival in many parts of South India. According to this practice, people take out old things from their homes and bring new things. Also, this festival is celebrated by wearing new clothes.