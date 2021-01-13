Pongal 2021: 4-day long harvest festival begins today, here are some top wishes

Celebrations for Pongal 2021, also known as Tai Pongal begins today. Pongal is a 4-day long harvest festival that is majorly celebrated in Southern India. It is considered the biggest festival of Tamil Nadu. Other states in southern India like Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala also celebrate Pongal.

Pongal marks the beginning of the sun's six-month-long journey northwards. This festival marks a new beginning and people on this day seek blessings from the Hindu Sun god, Surya for a bountiful harvest. Pongal also coincides with Makar Sankranti. The first day of the celebrations is called Bhogi Pongal. Bhogi revolves around the bonfire, much like the Lohri in Punjab.

On Bhogi Pongal, people clean their houses and decorate with 'Kolams' or rangoli. Beautiful 'Pongal Kolams' are made with a paste of rice flour and water, and red earth. Lamps and fresh flowers are also used to decorate homes.

Rich in traditions and customs, the festival is essentially a celebration of a golden harvest when farmers express gratitude to the Sun god and Lord Indra. It includes special decorations, rituals and of course the food. On this day, people prepare Pongal sweet dish which is first offered to goddess Pongal, and then later shared by the family.

The name Pongal means spilling over and on this day people in Southern India boil freshly harvested rice in a clay pot until they 'overflow', which is a symbol of prosperity and abundance.

People are sending Pongal wishes on social media to their family and friends. Here's some of best wishes and greetings that you can share with your family and friends.

1. May the divine blessings of Surya reach your home. Wish you and your family a Happy Pongal!

2. May the sweetness of gur, doodh and kaju bring happiness into your life. A very happy Pongal!

3. May the almighty bless you all with the best of health, wealth & prosperity. Wishing you & your loved ones a very Happy Pongal.

4. In this festive season, may every colour of love fill your home and heart with lots of happiness. Happy Pongal.

5. I wish that your Pongal will be full of fun and joy. Wishing you and your family a Happy Pongal.