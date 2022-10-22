Five ways to protect skin from pollution

Photo: Pixabay

With Diwali knocking at our doors, as the festive feel rises, so is the level of pollution in the air. Rising pollution not only affects our lungs but also severely damages our skin. Here are some tips to protect your skin from the rapidly rising pollution:

Hydrate

Drinking plenty of water will help in flushing out toxins from your skin cells. If you can add a little mint to the water it will give better results.

Protect the skin

Before going out, always apply some sunscreen or follow a skincare regime to create layers of protection. This will protect your skin from UV-induced damage and also trap pollutants.

Scrub daily

Scrubbing at home for a minimum of 10 seconds every day will help your skin with faster recovery from the bad effects of pollution. It is even helpful and healthier to use walnuts or rice to prepare a homemade scrub. Preparing a scrub at home will also protect your skin from the damage that chemical-based skin care products cause.

Use face packs

After scrubbing, it is very important to use a pack to help your skin relax and for the pore to shrink. You can use raw green papaya as a pack or use chickpea flour (besan) mixed with curd (dahi). The curd even works as a natural detan for the skin.

Moisturise your skin

The pollution sucks out the moisture from our skin and leaves it dehydrated. to rejuvenate the skin, it is very important that at least at the end of the day wash properly and apply moisturiser. This will not only help to keep your skin healthy but it will also give it a glow.