Policeman Rohit Jangid's transformation journey will stun you: Know his diet, workout plan and more

There are many policemen in the country whose fitness can impress anyone. Such policemen become an inspiration for the common people and also motivate many people to stay fit. One such policeman's name is Rohit Jangid

Rohit is a resident of Jaipur and is a constable in Rajasthan Police. Rohit is an International Wushu Player (Chinese Martial Art) player and has also won many international-national medals.

Talking to Aajtak.in, police constable Rohit Jangid, who has 6-pack abs, told about his fitness journey, diet routine and workout plan. So let's know how a skinny boy became a Wushu player and made 6 pack abs.

Talking to Aajtak.in, Rohit says, “I was very thin in school as a child. My weight was around 35 kg even in 9th class. Because of this everyone used to make fun of me in class. After a few years, I met my senior who was very fit. He lived near my house, so I started going to the stadium with him and there he used to make me exercise. It was deeply ingrained in my mind that people used to make fun of me because I was thin.

Rohit further said, "I made up my mind to learn Wushu for defence and then told the senior. He supported me and prepared my diet to increase my weight. Whatever I used to eat in the beginning, I did not gain weight. After this, my senior advised me to add supplements like whey protein, and multivitamins along with my diet to gain weight. After that my weight increased and my weight became 45 kg. At that time I was 16 years old. I was born in Bhopal. There was a selection for the Zone Wushu Competition and I got a bronze medal in that. Then gradually my game improved and I won many medals."

Rohit further said, “I have won a medal for India in international competition four times, which includes the 12th Wushu International Championship (Hong Kong), 9th International Wushu Cup (Nepal) and International Championship of Georgia. After winning so many medals, I have also received Best Player State Award, Veer Teja Award, and Rising Star Award from Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. Many times my hands-legs-nose was broken but I did not stop and kept focusing on my game. After getting the National Medal, I got the job of constable in Rajasthan Police in 2018.

Rohit said, "My weight remains between 75-78 kg. At the time of the competition, I reduce my intake of carbohydrates a lot. I am a vegetarian, so I take whey protein powder to increase my protein intake. Three times a day- I take two spoons of whey protein. Apart from this, I take buttermilk, which keeps the body hydrated and also completes the deficiency of protein. Apart from this, home-cooked food is included in the diet.

Rohit explains, "Right now I workout twice a day for 2-2 hours. I practice my game for 2 hours in the morning and do weight training in the gym for 2 hours in the evening. I am a Wushu player, so most of the time I do Thai and I do shoulder exercises because it improves our game.