PM Narendra Modi, at 74, continues to inspire with his energy and disciplined lifestyle. In a recent conversation with US-based podcaster and AI researcher Lex Fridman, Modi opened up about his fasting habits, which he has followed for over 50 years. He explained how fasting plays a crucial role in his health and overall well-being.

Modi follows the ancient Indian tradition of Chaturmas, a four-month-long fasting period from mid-June to after Diwali. During this time, he eats only one meal within 24 hours, believing that digestion slows down in monsoon, making fasting beneficial.

He also observes Navratri fasting, during which he abstains from food entirely and drinks only hot water for nine days. He mentioned that drinking hot water has been a lifelong habit that naturally integrated into his routine.

Additionally, during Chaitra Navratri, which falls in March or April, Modi eats only one type of fruit once a day for nine days. He explained, "If I choose papaya, then for all nine days, I won't touch anything else, just papaya."

PM Modi shared that fasting sharpens the senses, enhances self-discipline, and strengthens willpower. "You may have noticed, when you fast, your senses like smell, touch, and taste become highly sensitive," he said. He described fasting as a form of devotion rather than deprivation, adding that it recharges the mind and spirit.

Modi also challenged the common belief that fasting weakens the body. Instead, he sees it as a way to rebalance health, improve focus, and achieve inner harmony. His commitment to fasting showcases how disciplined eating habits contribute to a healthy and active lifestyle, even at 74.

