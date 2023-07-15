PM Modi's UAE visit: List of full vegetarian meals served to Indian PM; check list here

The banquet, which took place at the Qasr-al-Watan presidential palace, commenced with a salad consisting of wheat and dates, accompanied by locally sourced organic vegetables.

During his day-long visit to Abu Dhabi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was hosted by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahyan, the President of the UAE, at a banquet held in his honor. What made this banquet unique was that it featured a full vegetarian meal, in line with the dietary preferences of Prime Minister Modi. The menu card stated that all the meals were vegetarian, prepared with vegetable oils, and devoid of dairy or egg products.

The banquet, which took place at the Qasr-al-Watan presidential palace, commenced with a salad consisting of wheat and dates, accompanied by locally sourced organic vegetables. This was followed by grilled vegetables with masala sauce served as starters. For the main course, the dignitaries were treated to black lentils and local harees (wheat), accompanied by cauliflower and carrot tandoori. The meal concluded with a selection of local seasonal fruits for dessert.

Upon his arrival at the presidential palace, Prime Minister Modi received a ceremonial welcome. Expressing his gratitude to President Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahyan, he remarked, "The respect you have shown me is the ultimate proof of our deep bond, like that of brothers." In addition, he announced his participation in the upcoming COP-28 Summit in the UAE and emphasized the significance of the historic agreements signed between India and the UAE within a span of three months. Prime Minister Modi credited these accomplishments to the cooperation and commitment of President Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahyan.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the growth of bilateral trade between India and the UAE, revealing that it had increased by 20 percent, resulting in a trade volume of $85 billion. He expressed confidence in achieving the target of $100 billion in the near future.

Prior to his meeting with President Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahyan, Prime Minister Modi held discussions with Sultan Al Jaber, the president-designate of the United Nations climate conference.