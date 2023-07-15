Headlines

'Stones were pelted at our bus': Shahid Afridi makes shocking claim, backs Pakistan touring India for ODI World Cup

Hukum preview: Rajinkanth looks badass as law protector in new song from Jailer; netizens say 'goosebumps overloaded'

Asian Athletics Championships 2023: Murali Sreeshankar qualifies for 2024 Olympics, Parul Chaudhary wins gold

Delhi news: Massive fire breaks out on 9th floor of DCM building in Barakhamba road, video surfaces

Meet India's most-paid employee who earned Rs 36 lakh per day, not from IIT, IIM

Asian Athletics Championships 2023: Murali Sreeshankar qualifies for 2024 Olympics, Parul Chaudhary wins gold

Aurangzeb to Akbar: Most powerful Mughal emperors

10 exercises, yoga poses to remove arm fat

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

Nia Sharma's drastic transformation: How actress went from being called 'ugliest celeb' to Asia's third sexiest woman

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

DNA: Jawan On Duty Appeals To Save Family, Alleges Wife Assaulted In Tamil Nadu

WTC Final: All about Dukes cricket ball to be used in Ind vs Aus final & how it is different from SG

Average global temperature continues to break record highs | Climate Change | Weather

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 premiere: Shiv Thakre faces electric shocks, Archana Gautam mocks him, says 'Yeh Bigg Boss...'

Padmini producer claims lead actor Kunchacko Boban ditched movie promotions to 'chill with friends' in Europe

PM Modi's UAE visit: List of full vegetarian meals served to Indian PM; check list here

The banquet, which took place at the Qasr-al-Watan presidential palace, commenced with a salad consisting of wheat and dates, accompanied by locally sourced organic vegetables.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 06:52 PM IST

During his day-long visit to Abu Dhabi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was hosted by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahyan, the President of the UAE, at a banquet held in his honor. What made this banquet unique was that it featured a full vegetarian meal, in line with the dietary preferences of Prime Minister Modi. The menu card stated that all the meals were vegetarian, prepared with vegetable oils, and devoid of dairy or egg products.

The banquet, which took place at the Qasr-al-Watan presidential palace, commenced with a salad consisting of wheat and dates, accompanied by locally sourced organic vegetables. This was followed by grilled vegetables with masala sauce served as starters. For the main course, the dignitaries were treated to black lentils and local harees (wheat), accompanied by cauliflower and carrot tandoori. The meal concluded with a selection of local seasonal fruits for dessert.

Upon his arrival at the presidential palace, Prime Minister Modi received a ceremonial welcome. Expressing his gratitude to President Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahyan, he remarked, "The respect you have shown me is the ultimate proof of our deep bond, like that of brothers." In addition, he announced his participation in the upcoming COP-28 Summit in the UAE and emphasized the significance of the historic agreements signed between India and the UAE within a span of three months. Prime Minister Modi credited these accomplishments to the cooperation and commitment of President Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahyan.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the growth of bilateral trade between India and the UAE, revealing that it had increased by 20 percent, resulting in a trade volume of $85 billion. He expressed confidence in achieving the target of $100 billion in the near future.

Prior to his meeting with President Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahyan, Prime Minister Modi held discussions with Sultan Al Jaber, the president-designate of the United Nations climate conference.

