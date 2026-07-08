PM Modi prays at 1,000-year-old temple in Indonesia: Who built it? How does it depict Ramayana, Hinduism in country with largest Muslim population?

During his Indonesia visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the historic Prambanan Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that reflects the centuries-old cultural ties between India and Indonesia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the famous Prambanan Temple complex in Yogyakarta during his state visit to Indonesia.

Apart from being an important stop on his trip, the visit also highlighted the strong cultural and historical ties shared by India and Indonesia. The two countries are also expected to work together on conserving the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Although Indonesia is the world's largest Muslim-majority country, Prambanan stands as a symbol of its rich Hindu history.

Indonesia's Largest Hindu Temple

Located near Yogyakarta in Central Java, Prambanan is the biggest Hindu temple complex in Indonesia and one of the largest in Southeast Asia. It is the second-largest Hindu temple complex in the region after Cambodia's Angkor Wat.

The temple was built during the 9th and 10th centuries under the Sanjaya dynasty of the ancient Mataram Kingdom. It is dedicated to the Hindu Trimurti — Lord Shiva, Lord Vishnu and Lord Brahma.

Prambanan is often compared with the nearby Borobudur Temple, which represents Indonesia's Buddhist heritage. Together, the two monuments show the rich religious and cultural history of ancient Java.

In 1991, UNESCO declared the Prambanan Temple Compound a World Heritage Site because of its historical and architectural importance.

A Temple Known For Its Grand Design

One of the first things visitors notice about Prambanan is its tall and impressive towers. The main part of the complex has three large temples dedicated to Shiva, Vishnu and Brahma. The Shiva temple is the tallest, standing at around 47 metres.

Inside the Shiva temple are statues of Shiva, Durga, Ganesha and the sage Agastya. The temples are built in a square layout based on Hindu beliefs about the universe.

The complex originally had around 240 temples spread across nearly 40 hectares. While many of the smaller temples are now in ruins, the main shrines have been carefully restored.

Ramayana Carved On Stone Walls

Prambanan is also famous for its detailed stone carvings. The walls of the temple have bas-reliefs that tell the story of the Ramayana, one of Hinduism's most important epics. Visitors traditionally walk around the temple in a clockwise direction while following the story carved on the walls.

These carvings show the influence of Indian culture while also reflecting the local art style of Java.

Even today, the temple hosts open-air Ramayana ballet performances, where dance, music and theatre are performed against the backdrop of the illuminated temple complex.

The Story Of Princess Roro Jonggrang

Prambanan is closely linked to a famous Javanese legend. According to the story, Princess Roro Jonggrang agreed to marry the warrior Bandung Bondowoso only if he built 1,000 temples in a single night. The prince almost completed the task with the help of supernatural powers. However, the princess tricked the spirits into thinking morning had arrived by asking villagers to light fires and pound rice.

The spirits disappeared before the final temple was completed.

Angered by the deception, Bandung Bondowoso cursed Roro Jonggrang and turned her into stone. Local tradition says the Durga statue inside the Shiva temple represents the princess, though historians consider the story to be folklore.

From Ancient Ruins To UNESCO Heritage Site

After political changes in the 10th century, Prambanan slowly fell into ruin. Volcanic eruptions, earthquakes and years of neglect damaged much of the temple complex, leaving many structures buried under ash and vegetation.

The site was rediscovered in the 19th century, after which restoration work began. The temple was again damaged during the 2006 Yogyakarta earthquake, but restoration projects have helped preserve the monument.

Today, while several smaller temples are still being rebuilt, the main temples have been restored and remain one of Indonesia's biggest tourist attractions.

A Symbol Of Indonesia's Hindu Heritage

Even though Indonesia has a Muslim-majority population today, Hindu traditions continue to be an important part of the country's history and culture. Hindu influence reached the Indonesian islands more than 1,500 years ago through trade and cultural exchanges with India.

Several Hindu and Hindu-Buddhist kingdoms later ruled parts of Java, Sumatra and Bali, leaving behind temples, inscriptions and cultural traditions. Today, Bali remains the centre of Hinduism in Indonesia, while monuments like Prambanan continue to preserve the country's rich Hindu past.