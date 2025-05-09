Taste Atlas’ prestigious list of world leaders’ favourite foods puts India’s PM Modi in the spotlight, highlighting his alleged top three picks.

Taste Atlas released a list showcasing some of the world’s most prominent leaders and their favourite foods, and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi is right up there. According to the list, PM Modi’s top food choices include the comforting khichdi, the spongy dhokla, and the silky, rolled Gujarati delight: khandvi.

Joining him on the list are leaders like U.S. President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, French President Emmanuel Macron, UK PM Keir Starmer, Germany’s Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum, Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Italy’s PM Giorgia Meloni, Canada’s Mark Carney, and Japan’s Shigeru Ishiba.

If you, like PM Modi, are a fan of traditional Indian snacks, here’s how you can make the beloved khandvi at home in the simplest way possible. Start by mixing one cup of gram flour with one cup of slightly sour yogurt and two cups of water. Add half a teaspoon of turmeric powder, a pinch of asafoetida, and salt to taste. Whisk the mixture until it’s smooth and lump-free, then cook it in a non-stick pan over low heat, stirring constantly until it thickens to a paste-like consistency.

To check readiness, spread a little on a plate and let it cool for a few seconds, if it peels off easily and rolls up, your mixture is done. Quickly spread the warm batter thinly over the back of steel plates or on a clean surface, let it cool, and cut into long strips before gently rolling them up.

For the tempering, heat some oil and add mustard seeds, sesame seeds, slit green chillies, and curry leaves. Once they crackle, pour this over the khandvi rolls. Finish by garnishing with chopped coriander and freshly grated coconut.

This delicious snack is not just light and healthy, but also a favourite on PM Modi’s plate — and now, it can be a staple in your kitchen too.