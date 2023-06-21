PM Modi is staying at this ultra-luxurious hotel for his US visit, check out its price

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in New York City on Tuesday for a highly anticipated state visit to the United States. He is staying at the Lotte New York Palace, located on Madison Avenue, which is a short 10 to 12-minute walk from Central Park. This is the same hotel where he stayed during his previous visits to New York in 2019 and 2014.

The five-star hotel offers a total of 733 guest rooms and suites, including luxurious accommodations in its towers and regal suites. Prices for a room with a king-size bed in a renowned New York City hotel start at around Rs 48,000 per night. The rates increase for larger and more extravagant rooms, with the opulent Towers Penthouse Suite costing approximately Rs. 12.15 lakh per night, according to the hotel's website.



President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden extended an invitation to Prime Minister Modi for a visit to the US from June 21 to June 24. The Bidens will host a state banquet in honor of Modi on June 22. Additionally, the prime minister will address a joint session of the US Congress on the same day.

On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Prime Minister Modi will lead a yoga session at the United Nations headquarters. This is a significant event, as it marks the first time that such a celebration will take place at the UN headquarters, nine years after Modi initially proposed the idea during his speech at the UN General Assembly.

After his stay in New York, Prime Minister Modi will travel to Washington, D.C., where he will meet with President Biden. Modi expressed his intention to attend the state banquet alongside President Biden, the First Lady, and other esteemed guests. Following his visit to the US, Modi will journey to Egypt at the invitation of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.