LIFESTYLE

PM Modi fitness secrets at 75 revealed: Vegetarian lifestyle, simple diet, yoga routine, more

At 75, PM Narendra Modi continues to inspire with his energy and discipline. His vegetarian lifestyle, light sattvik meals, herbal remedies, fasting during Navratri, and daily yoga practice form the core of his fitness and wellness, keeping him active and focused even with a hectic schedule.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 16, 2025, 06:34 PM IST

PM Modi fitness secrets at 75 revealed: Vegetarian lifestyle, simple diet, yoga routine, more
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at 75, continues to impress the nation and the world with his tireless energy, disciplined routine, and ability to maintain focus despite his demanding schedule. Many wonder how he sustains such vitality at this age, and the answer lies in his vegetarian lifestyle, disciplined diet, and healthy habits.

A strict vegetarian lifestyle

PM Modi has followed a vegetarian lifestyle since his early years. His meals are simple, sattvik, and rich in nutrients. Unlike many politicians who indulge in heavy or luxurious foods, Modi prefers light, home-cooked meals that are easy to digest and maintain high energy levels throughout the day.

Balanced and light diet

Reports suggest that PM Modi begins his mornings with warm water, sometimes infused with herbs. His diet usually includes fresh fruits, sprouts, and light traditional dishes like poha, upma, or khichdi. He avoids oily, fried, or overly spicy foods and prefers seasonal vegetables, dal, and rotis. A staple in his meals is moong dal khichdi, known for its easy digestion and health benefits.

Focus on hydration and herbal remedies

PM Modi is known to drink plenty of water and herbal teas, including kadha (an Ayurvedic decoction), which helps boost immunity and overall wellness. His preference for natural remedies reflects his belief in Ayurveda and traditional health practices.

Discipline and fasting

Fasting plays an important role in his lifestyle. During Navratri, Modi is known to observe fasts strictly, consuming only water or light fruits while continuing with his full work schedule. This discipline not only strengthens his spiritual beliefs but also contributes to detoxifying his body.

Yoga and fitness

Diet is only one aspect of his energy. Modi is also an advocate of Yoga and Pranayama, practising them daily. These help him maintain mental clarity, physical stamina, and emotional balance, essential for his leadership role.

PM Narendra Modi’s energy at 75 is not a coincidence-it is the result of decades of discipline, a vegetarian lifestyle, and mindful living. His simple meals, focus on natural remedies, and dedication to Yoga showcase how a balanced lifestyle can fuel both body and mind, proving that age is no barrier when health is nurtured with care.

