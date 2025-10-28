FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Plastic Cabbage vs Real Cabbage: Simple home tests to identify fake vegetables this season

Real cabbage is heavy, crisp, and fresh-smelling. Try these simple checks at home to ensure genuine, good-quality vegetables.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Oct 28, 2025, 11:35 AM IST

Plastic Cabbage vs Real Cabbage: Simple home tests to identify fake vegetables this season
The season of fresh cabbage is here, perfect for salads, stir-fries, and soups. But recently, social media has been buzzing with shocking claims about plastic cabbages being sold in markets. Videos showing cabbages that look too shiny or don’t seem to cook properly have left many people worried. So, what’s really going on? Let’s find out how you can easily check your cabbage at home.

What is a real, fresh cabbage?

  • A genuine cabbage, like the common green in colour, natural vegetable that shows its freshness through a few clear signs:
  • Firm and heavy: When you lift it, a fresh cabbage feels compact and heavier than it looks. A light or soft head could mean it’s old or damaged inside.

ALSO READ: DNA Special: How adulterated vegetables are affecting our health, well-being

  • Crisp outer leaves: The outermost leaves should be firm and crisp, not slimy.
  • Mild smell: Real cabbage smells earthy and fresh, never sour or chemical.
  • Natural appearance: Its leaves have layers with slight moisture and variation in green shades. A natural cabbage never looks overly glossy.

The truth behind plastic cabbage

Rumours about plastic or synthetic vegetables have been circulating for years. Some videos show cabbages burning or melting, claiming they’re made of plastic. However, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has clearly stated that such claims are false.

What people often see in those viral videos is not fake vegetables at all. Still, plastic or wax food models, called shokuhin sampuru in Japan, are used by restaurants for realistic display. These are never meant for eating.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Making plastic vegetables and selling them as food doesn’t make sense. Real cabbages are cheap and easy to grow, so faking it would cost more than the original. Plus, plastic or wax would easily melt or burn during cooking, making the difference obvious.

ALSO READ: Viral Video: Fake garlic being made of this thing will leave you shocked; watch

