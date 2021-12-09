PlantMe: An offer of good health with sustainable gardening solutions

For ages, we have relied on the rural communities for fruits and vegetables. While much of the world’s fruits and vegetables are grown the traditional way in rural communities, there are simpler methods to grow produce without large acres of land and even without using soil. Of late, urbanites have started investing a lot of their time and money in creating ‘kitchen gardens’. A thriving kitchen garden is something to be proud of. There is nothing more satisfying than the freshest ingredients for the kitchen table, straight from your own backyard. Homegrown produce not only is tastier and healthier, but it also cuts down a lot on your grocery bill.

Hydroponics or soilless farming has been proven to minimize the impact of rising human encroachment into the environment. With hydroponics, the soil is conserved, erosion is reduced, soil structure is kept and we can still continue to grow fresh fruits and veggies. Contamination by chemicals and unnatural additives is a major global food safety issue, posing a serious threat to the health of consumers. With an objective of providing natural and chemical-free food to the society, Ashwin Ramachandran - a serial entrepreneur and co-founder of Mobme, Nithin Kumar - Executive Director of Kanaka Polypack Pvt Ltd, and Parvathy Sasikumar– an agritech enthusiast turned Entrepreneur, Akhila Ramdas – an MTech in Artificial Intelligence who quit her job in a leading MNC to join the founding team to follow her passion founded PlantMe Agro Solutions Private Limited (www.plantmeagro.com).

The hydroponic solutions at PlantMe Agro Solutions Private Limited were developed with the help of technology and rigorous research, to allow the average urban farmer to optimize their yield. It was started with the sole aim of a sustainable way to invest in a healthier lifestyle. PlantMe offers its farmers state-of-the-art gardening solutions, quality-checked seeds, and semi-grown plants which are sturdy, resilient, and low-maintenance. Soilless gardening has proven to produce massive plants that would harvest within 25-30 days with just water and nutrients.

A sustainability-driven venture, run by veteran eco-farmers and entrepreneurs, PlantMe Agro Solutions Private Limited offers the urban farmer intuitive support towards building a healthy lifestyle. Depending on what the farmer is looking to grow in their garden, they can choose from a variety of PlantMe’s solutions. A Dutch Bucket, with a design that helps recirculate water and nutrients and conserve space, offers fruity vegetables such as cucumber, tomato, and capsicum the optimum set-up to grow. For leafy greens, such as spinach, kale, and mint, one could opt for the Nutrient Film Technique (NFT) system and Hydroponic Home Kit, which circulate nutrient-rich water through food-grade UPVC pipes for a richer yield. The system recycles the water and thereby helps in the conservation of water. The consistent flow of water also helps to avoid salt deposits from forming near the roots. The Home Kit comes with high-quality seeds, nutrient solutions and offers training for farmers to operate and optimize their NFT systems. All products are available on PlantMe’s e-commerce website www.plantmeagro.com with delivery across India. PlantMe also provides free training and 24/7 customer support and service for the farmers.

Another challenge that many city farmers face is shielding their crops from excess heat, cold, and pests invasions. Usually, people opt for tin-foil roofs which do not offer optimum protection. PlantMe’s Polyhouse set-up offers a one-stop solution to all these challenges, along with the added benefits of improved air circulation and ventilation, and is ideal for growing fruity vegetables.

PlantMe ensures food safety and food security for its growers as well as consumers. Apart from offering a healthy lifestyle at a sustainable cost, PlantMe also provides a buy-back facility for customers who have excess produce thereby giving them a return on their investment. The buy-back facility is currently available in Kerala and will be launched in other cities soon. This facility will ensure that the consumers receive fresh and quality produce on a regular basis. It is also energy-saving as the produce does not require long-distance transportation.

PlantMe Agro Solutions Private Limited has associated with NGOs in Kerala to incorporate the culture of farms to the table among the younger generation. Harvesting leafy greens and nutritious food is not just important for physical health but for mental health as well. Gardening improves focus, concentration, reduces stress and anxiety.

Urban farming is also gaining popularity among women these days as they are finding paths of empowerment through these activities which not only provide them income but also employment opportunities enabling them to become successful women entrepreneurs. PlantMe has started working with major schools like Don Bosco, to introduce children to soilless farming techniques, which would in turn encourage them to build a sustainable future.

Ashwin Ramachandran, CEO of PlantMe Agro Solutions Private Limited was recently onboarded as a member of Alliance Digital India Foundation (ADIF), a digital think tank to transform India into one of the best startup ecosystems in the world. The company has also raised an undisclosed amount of investment from Kanaka Polypack Private Limited in 2020.

-Brand Desk Content