Indiana Jones, Speed Racer actor Christian Klepser, his 2 young daughters killed in Caribbean plane crash

Ayalaan trailer: Sivakarthikeyan teams up with alien to protect earth, fans laud 'Hollywood standards VFX with message'

Salaar: Spanish dub of Prabhas, Prashant Neel's latest blockbuster will be released in Latin America

Bihar's 12-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi makes Ranji Trophy debut against Mumbai, age fraud claims surface

DNA TV Show: Indian Navy evacuates 21-member crew of vessel hijacked in Arabian sea

Planning for winter holiday? Here are six clothes that you must pack

Here are six must-pack clothing items to make your winter getaway cozy and stylish.

Shweta Singh

Updated: Jan 05, 2024, 10:35 PM IST

When preparing for a winter holiday, packing the right clothing is essential to ensuring comfort and enjoyment during your trip. The colder temperatures demand strategic choices to keep warm while exploring the wonders of the season. Here are six must-pack clothing items to make your winter getaway cozy and stylish.

Insulated Jacket: A quality insulated jacket is the cornerstone of your winter wardrobe. Look for one with down or synthetic insulation that offers warmth without excessive bulk. It should be versatile enough to layer over other clothing and withstand chilly winds and snowfall. Opt for a waterproof or water-resistant outer layer to keep you dry during unexpected flurries.

Layering Sweaters: Packing a variety of sweaters allows flexibility in managing your body temperature. A mix of lightweight merino wool or fleece pullovers for layering and thicker knit sweaters for added warmth provides adaptability for changing weather conditions. Pair them with your jacket for extra insulation on colder days or wear them individually in milder climates.

Thermal Underwear: Don't underestimate the importance of thermal underwear in keeping you warm and comfortable. Choose moisture-wicking base layers made from materials like merino wool or synthetic fabrics. These will regulate your body temperature by trapping heat while wicking away sweat, ensuring you stay dry and cozy throughout the day.

Insulated Pants: Just like your jacket, investing in insulated pants is crucial for winter travel. Look for options that are both warm and functional. Insulated snow pants or fleece-lined trousers offer excellent protection against cold temperatures and snow. They should be roomy enough to layer over your thermal wear and allow freedom of movement for various activities.

Scarves, Hats, and Gloves: Accessories play a vital role in protecting exposed areas susceptible to heat loss. Pack a thick, insulating scarf to shield your neck and face from biting winds. Additionally, bring along a beanie or a woolen hat that covers your ears for added warmth. Finally, don't forget quality gloves or mittens to keep your hands toasty while exploring the outdoors.

Waterproof Boots: Durable and waterproof boots are essential for navigating snowy terrain. Opt for insulated boots with good traction to prevent slipping on icy surfaces. Ensure they are comfortable for extended wear and provide adequate insulation to keep your feet warm and dry.

