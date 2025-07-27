Planning a trip to South Korea? This viral video shows how to explore the country in just Rs...

Travel vlogger Ishita Negi has posted a video on Instagram in which she has shared how she took a 12-day trip to South Korea by spending just Rs 85,000.

Travelling to South Korea is a dream-come-true moment for many K-drama enthusiasts. Whether you are strolling through cherry-blossom-lined lanes of Seoul, soaking in the coastal beauty of Busan, or witnessing the iconic filming locations of your favourite shows, every place feels like a scene straight out of your beloved K-drama. If you have been planning a trip to South Korea but are worried about travel expenses burning a hole in your pocket, then this viral video might change your mind.

Travel vlogger Ishita Negi has posted a video on Instagram in which she has shared how she took a 12-day trip to South Korea by spending just Rs 85,000. Yes, you read it right. In this video, the globetrotter shares how she planned her budget-friendly vacation. She captioned the post, "Who would have thought a trip to South Korea could be so affordable? My heart is full of amazing memories, and my wallet isn't completely empty either! So excited to share the full cost details in this reel. Seriously, if you're thinking about Korea, this is a sign for you!"

The cost details:

Ishita Negi claimed that she paid Rs 25,000 to Vietnam Airlines for her round trip from Delhi to Seoul. She took a bullet train and bus to and fro within the city, which cost Rs 10,000. For accommodation, she booked an attached washroom at Airbnb for 11 nights, which cost Rs 18,000.

She had to spend Rs 5,000 on public transport, including the metro and buses. She took a taxi three times, which cost Rs 2,000. Talking about food, she tried everything from expensive Korean barbecue to affordable 7/11 restaurants, spending around Rs 18,000. She spent Rs 5,000 on recreational activities, which included experiences like the Busan Sky Capsule and entry to the N Seoul Tower. Apart from this, she bought an e-SIM for Rs 1,000, which gave her 10GB of data.

So, are you excited to plan your next trip to South Korea?

