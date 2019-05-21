Planning a trip to Goa? 5 places to stay for an unforgettable experience!

What makes a trip special and memorable? It's the experiences that you have on your trip, no doubt but the place where you stay has a huge impact on the nature of your trip, as well as the memories you take back.

So in case you're planning a trip to Goa (as of now or in the near future), here are our top five picks from the numerous places to put up at, that guarantee an unforgettable experience.

1) Mayfair Hideaway Spa Resort, Betul

This sprawling resort offers a luxurious stay amidst magical ambience that overlooks the confluence of the sea and river. You'll at once fall in love with its Portuguese architecture and all the gorgrous view around it. All the amenities you can possibly think of are at your disposal in the blink of an eye. And oh! In case you have a thing for authentic Goan cuisine, be their guest and relish their treats to your heart's content.

2) Villa Zoloft, Assagaon

If you are in to places that offer the old world charm with a calming experience, this splendid villa is the right option for you. Also known as the anti depressant villa, Villa Zoloft is tucked away in the bylanes of Assagaon and is easily accessible by road. Book yourself a stay at this beautiful villa via Airbnb, if you want to experience the joys of a relaxing stay in Goa and live like a local here. It's a lavish property suitable for 8 or more, furnished with antique Portuguese furniture and also offers a private pool at your disposal. Away from the hustle and bustle of the city life, it's one of the best places to unwind and forget about your worldly worries.

3) Lazy Lagoon Sarovar Portico Suites, Baga

If you are looking for a place close to the party hub of Baga, Lazy Lagoon Sarovar Portico Suites is where you ought to be. It's a 4-star propety that offers you the best of both the worlds - a relaxing, comfortable luxurious stay and world class amenities coupled with a friendly staff which makes your stay even more memorable. Right from the time you arrive at the hotel you're treated with utmost care. They welcome you with a garland of sea-shells and offer their chef's special welcome drink (which you shouldn't miss at any cost). From a fitness centre, swimming pool, in-house spa services, to it being at a stone's throwaway from Baga, Calangute and Anjuna beaches. The famous Saturday Night market and Anjuna Flea Market too are pretty close by. Their suites are best described as the perfect match of luxury-meets-sophistication. What makes your stay truly memorable is their staff, who's constantly at your service to make sure that you experience nothing but the best!

4) Vivenda Dos Palhacos, Majorda

A converted quaint Portuguese villa which is barely a kilometer away from the Majorda beach, offers an unforgettable experience fillef with lots of love and care. The six exclusive rooms in the villa are run and managed by brother-sister duo who don't leave any stone unturned in offering you an experience of a lifetime. Every room in the villa has been named after a place that the hosts have loved on visiting in the past. Not just that, they've even designed the interiors accoringly as well. Walk to the beach, take a dip in the pool or just spend some time within the property making friends, you'll truly live and experience Goa like a local

5) Kenilworth Resort and Spa, Utorda

Make this plush resort in Goa your humble abode to experience their state-of-the-art facilities and unwind in one of their suites, well equipped with world class amenities at your disposal. Apart from their huge swimming pool and in-house salon and spa services, this luxury hotel also offers provision for water sports and some truly amazing recreational activities/facilities within its premises.

So where did you decide to stay on your next Goa vacay?