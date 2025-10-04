Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Planning a Bali getaway? Check updated visa rules, flights, and must-know travel tips for Indian tourists

As Diwali 2025 approaches, Indian travellers planning a festive getaway to Bali should be aware of updated visa requirements and travel regulations. From mandatory digital declarations to cultural guidelines, here's what you need to know for a smooth trip.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Oct 04, 2025, 03:34 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Planning a Bali getaway? Check updated visa rules, flights, and must-know travel tips for Indian tourists
For Indians seeking a quick international escape, Indonesia, especially the island paradise of Bali; is a top choice. With its stunning beaches, rich culture, and scenic landscapes, Bali offers both relaxation and adventure. However, before you pack your bags, it’s important to be aware of Indonesia’s updated visa procedures and entry rules for Indian visitors.

Do Indians need a visa?

Yes, Indian citizens require a visa to enter Indonesia. Fortunately, the process is straightforward. Travellers can either obtain a Visa on Arrival (VoA) directly at Bali’s airport or apply for an e-visa online ahead of their trip.

New mandatory 'All Indonesia' app

Starting October 1, 2025, all international visitors, including Indians, must use the All Indonesia app before arriving. This digital platform combines immigration, customs, health, and quarantine declarations into a single online form. Completing this ahead of your flight speeds up airport procedures, reduces paperwork, and helps ensure a smooth entry. It also enhances security and coordination among border authorities, making arrivals more efficient, especially during busy periods like Diwali.

Applying for an Indonesian e-visa

The e-visa application is a simple three-step online process. Travellers fill out the application form, pay the applicable fee, and receive the visa link via email. Processing typically takes around five days.

Visa options for Indians:

  • Visa on Arrival (VoA): Valid for 30 days, extendable by another 30 days; fee: IDR 500,000 (Rs 2,550).
  • Single-entry e-visa: Allows a 60-day stay for one-time entry; fee: IDR 1,000,000 (Rs 5,000).
  • Multiple-entry e-visa: Stay up to 60 days per visit; validity options up to 2 years; fee: IDR 5,000,000 (Rs 25,400).

Required documents: Valid passport (minimum 6 months), recent color photograph, and proof of funds of at least USD 2,000.

Flights from India to Bali

Direct flights to Bali from Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore are available with airlines including IndiGo, Air India, and Vistara. From October 18, 2025, IndiGo will offer daily Mumbai-Denpasar services. Direct flights typically take 7-9 hours, while one-stop flights via Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, or Bangkok range from 10–14 hours. With Diwali approaching, fares can rise quickly, so early booking is highly recommended.

