Planning a Bali getaway? Check updated visa rules, flights, and must-know travel tips for Indian tourists

'Disrespect to a legend': Fan outrage erupts as Shubman Gill takes over from Rohit Sharma as India’s ODI captain
Sandhya Shantaram, veteran Marathi, Hindi actress, wife of filmmaker V Shantaram, passes away at 87
Meet young startup founder, richer than billionaire superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has net worth of whopping Rs..., his name is...
BIG Update for non-FASTag vehicles: Toll prices gets cheaper at NH plazas for commuter if..., effective from...
Ravindra Jadeja to Mohammed Shami: 5 star players to miss Australia tour
Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan unveils 'gunmode' sticker after IND vs PAK reprimand, felicitated at home despite Asia Cup loss
India gives BIG written assurance to UK on Nirav Modi’s Rs 2000000000 PNB scam: ‘Not be taken into custody or...'
Born in 1929, THIS cream became synonymous with 'Swadeshi' spirit, has now grown into Rs 1600000000 legacy, it is...
'Impossible to have...': Ajit Agarkar breaks silence on Shubman Gill replacing Rohit Sharma as ODI captain ahead of 2027 World Cup
Arbaaz Khan prepares for arrival of his second child! Pregnant Sshura Khan gets admitted to Hinduja Hospital
LIFESTYLE
As Diwali 2025 approaches, Indian travellers planning a festive getaway to Bali should be aware of updated visa requirements and travel regulations. From mandatory digital declarations to cultural guidelines, here's what you need to know for a smooth trip.
For Indians seeking a quick international escape, Indonesia, especially the island paradise of Bali; is a top choice. With its stunning beaches, rich culture, and scenic landscapes, Bali offers both relaxation and adventure. However, before you pack your bags, it’s important to be aware of Indonesia’s updated visa procedures and entry rules for Indian visitors.
Yes, Indian citizens require a visa to enter Indonesia. Fortunately, the process is straightforward. Travellers can either obtain a Visa on Arrival (VoA) directly at Bali’s airport or apply for an e-visa online ahead of their trip.
Starting October 1, 2025, all international visitors, including Indians, must use the All Indonesia app before arriving. This digital platform combines immigration, customs, health, and quarantine declarations into a single online form. Completing this ahead of your flight speeds up airport procedures, reduces paperwork, and helps ensure a smooth entry. It also enhances security and coordination among border authorities, making arrivals more efficient, especially during busy periods like Diwali.
The e-visa application is a simple three-step online process. Travellers fill out the application form, pay the applicable fee, and receive the visa link via email. Processing typically takes around five days.
Required documents: Valid passport (minimum 6 months), recent color photograph, and proof of funds of at least USD 2,000.
Direct flights to Bali from Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore are available with airlines including IndiGo, Air India, and Vistara. From October 18, 2025, IndiGo will offer daily Mumbai-Denpasar services. Direct flights typically take 7-9 hours, while one-stop flights via Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, or Bangkok range from 10–14 hours. With Diwali approaching, fares can rise quickly, so early booking is highly recommended.