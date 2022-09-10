Pitru Paksha 2022: What is Panchabli Bhog? Why is it offered on Shradh day?

File Photo

Pitru Paksha or Shradh is a 15-day festivities that begin today - September 10, 2022. During this time, Hindus perform Shradh and Tarpan to the departed souls of their ancestors. It is believed that the rituals performed during this period help the ancestors to attain moksha or salvation.

Pitru Paksha begins during the Purnima Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada and will end on the Amavasya Tithi of Krishna Paksha or Sarva Pitru Amavasya on September 25, 2022.

READ | NEET 2022 AIR 3 Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule REVEALS key to cracking Medical Entrance Exam

On this day, Hindus also offer Panchbali Bhog. It is said that if Panchali Bhog is not offered on the day of Shradh, the ancestors get angry and return hungry.

What is Panchbali Bhog?

On the day of Shradh, there is a rule to offer food to 5 special creatures along with ancestors. It is believed that when these creatures are fed during Shradh, the ancestors get satisfied.

The first bhog is fed to the cow. Bhog is not supposed to be thrown in front of the cow. One needs to feed it to them by hand.

The second bhog should be fed to a dog. A dog is a symbol of duty.

READ | Who is Sultan of Brunei, now longest-serving living monarch following British monarch Queen Elizabeth II's death

The third bhog in Panchbali is given to the crow.

The fourth bhog is offered to the divine powers. One either has to flow this bhog in water or give it to the cow.

The fifth bhog is offered to ants, who are a symbol of hard work and collectivism.

How is Panchabli Bhog offered?

To offer Panchabali Bhog on Shradh day, one should take five different banana leaves and keep the food in them. This food will be prepared for your ancestors and to provide to the Brahmin.

One can also keep urad dal tikki and curd in the food and then offer the Panchbali Bhog to cow, dog, crow, God, and ants.