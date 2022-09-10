Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle

Pitru Paksha 2022: What is Panchabli Bhog? Why is it offered on Shradh day?

Pitru Paksha begins during the Purnima Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada and will end on the Sarva Pitru Amavasya on September 25.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 10, 2022, 11:43 AM IST

Pitru Paksha 2022: What is Panchabli Bhog? Why is it offered on Shradh day?
File Photo

Pitru Paksha or Shradh is a 15-day festivities that begin today - September 10, 2022. During this time, Hindus perform Shradh and Tarpan to the departed souls of their ancestors. It is believed that the rituals performed during this period help the ancestors to attain moksha or salvation.

Pitru Paksha begins during the Purnima Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada and will end on the Amavasya Tithi of Krishna Paksha or Sarva Pitru Amavasya on September 25, 2022.

READ | NEET 2022 AIR 3 Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule REVEALS key to cracking Medical Entrance Exam

On this day, Hindus also offer Panchbali Bhog. It is said that if Panchali Bhog is not offered on the day of Shradh, the ancestors get angry and return hungry.

What is Panchbali Bhog?

On the day of Shradh, there is a rule to offer food to 5 special creatures along with ancestors. It is believed that when these creatures are fed during Shradh, the ancestors get satisfied. 

The first bhog is fed to the cow. Bhog is not supposed to be thrown in front of the cow. One needs to feed it to them by hand.

The second bhog should be fed to a dog. A dog is a symbol of duty.

READ | Who is Sultan of Brunei, now longest-serving living monarch following British monarch Queen Elizabeth II's death

The third bhog in Panchbali is given to the crow.

The fourth bhog is offered to the divine powers. One either has to flow this bhog in water or give it to the cow.

The fifth bhog is offered to ants, who are a symbol of hard work and collectivism.

How is Panchabli Bhog offered? 

To offer Panchabali Bhog on Shradh day, one should take five different banana leaves and keep the food in them. This food will be prepared for your ancestors and to provide to the Brahmin. 

One can also keep urad dal tikki and curd in the food and then offer the Panchbali Bhog to cow, dog, crow, God, and ants.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
In pics: Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast and Ritu Rathee's family photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Jammu and Kashmir: Tension grips Rajouri district over land dispute, section 144 imposed
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.