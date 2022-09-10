Pitru Paksha 2022: List of food items to avoid during 15-day Shradh

Hindus observe Pitru Paksha, also known as Shradh or Shraddh, as a 15-day ritual to honour their ancestors. The deceased's eldest son practises the Shraddha during Pitru Paksha by presenting offerings to ancestors who are believed to be in Pitrulok.

On September 10, 2022, which is today, Pitru Paksha or Shradh began on the Purnima Tithi of Shukla Paksha. The end of Pitru Paksha will be marked on September 25, 2022, which is Sarva Pitru Amavasya, the Amavasya Tithi of Krishna Paksha.

Before the family may eat, special food prepared for the shraddha ceremonies is first served to a crow, thought to be Yama, the keeper of pitrulok, and then to the priests. Hindus believe that Pitru Paksha and Shradh are required to ensure the entrance of their ancestors into heaven.

The ceremonies of Shradh are performed under a lot of restrictions in accordance with Hindu traditions. Certain foods are avoided during this time. The following are some foods that should be avoided during the Shradh season.

Onion and garlic

You know, in Ayurveda, garlic is thought to be Rajasic and onion is thought to be Tamasic. As they might cause heat in the body, these two veggies should be kept out of reach and avoided by anyone performing rituals. But keep in mind that certain ayurvedic professionals have advised against eating onions and other tamasic foods during the Shradh season.

Non-vegetarian food

Consumption of non-vegetarian food is strictly prohibited in any Hindu ritual. Likewise, during Shradh, eating meat or any non-vegetarian food is not allowed.

Wheat and pulses

Raw grains are prohibited during the holy period of Shradh. Thus, rice, pulses, and wheat should not be eaten during this period. It is considered forbidden to consume these food items uncooked. Vegetables such as potatoes, arbi, and radish are also forbidden.

Masoor dal and lentils

In addition to the previously stated foods being absolutely forbidden, Masoor Dal cannot be eaten by anyone who is doing the Shradh ceremonies. Chickpeas and split lentils should also be avoided when eating Masoor Dal. Black Urad Dal and Chane Sattu should be avoided as well.

Other food items

Other few food items are also restricted during Pitru Paksha, in along with non-vegetarian food and alcohol. Jeera, black salt, black mustard, cucumbers, and brinjals are some of the food items.