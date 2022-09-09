Pitru Paksha 2022: Do's and don'ts to follow during 15-day Shradh

File Photo

Pitru Paksha or Shradh, a 15-day period beginning during the Purnima Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada, is all set to begin tomorrow - September 10, 2022. Pitru Paksha will end on the Amavasya Tithi of Krishna Paksha or Sarva Pitru Amavasya on September 25, 2022.

During this period, Hindus pay tribute to the departed souls of their ancestors. It is believed that the rituals performed during this period help the ancestors to attain moksha or salvation.

Hindus perform rituals, including Tarpan, Shradh, and Pind Daan during these two weeks and pray for the salvation of their ancestors. To avoid any hindrances during these 15 holy days, there are some do's and don'ts to keep in mind. Read on to know more.

READ | Pitru Paksha 2022 date, time: Significance and rituals of Shraddh paksha

Pitru Paksha 2022: Do's

It is mandatory to practice celibacy during Pitru Paksha if you are the one offering tarpan to your ancestors.

Make sure to add black sesame seeds, milk, flowers, and kush to the water while offering tarpan to your ancestors.

Offer water to your ancestors while bathing. Providing water to Lord Aaryaman is also essential during the tarpan.

Feed animals like dogs, cows, and crows during Pitru Paksha.

Pitru Paksha is a time of repentance so make sure to be kind and courteous during these 15 days.

READ | Pitru Paksha 2022: dates, dos and don'ts during the Shradh ritual

Pitru Paksha 2022: Don'ts

Avoid the consumption of non-vegetarian food items. Alcohol, tobacco, and food like meat, onions, garlic, and brinjals should also be avoided.

Avoid talking back to elders or behaving in an unkind way.

Avoid performing any auspicious work during this time.

Avoid wearing or buying new clothes during Pitru Paksha.

Avoid cutting your nails, getting a haircut, or shaving, from the first day of Pitru Paksha.