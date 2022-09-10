Pitru Paksha 2022 Day 1: Muhurat, Puja Vidhi for first day of 'shraadh'

File photo

This year's "Pitru Paksha" or "Shraadh" has begun today (September 10) and be observed by Hindus throughout India and other areas of the world. Hindus send food offerings as "tarpan" (prayer) to their ancestors during the 15-day period before Navratri, known as "Pitru Paksha" or "Shraadh."

From the full moon to the next Amavasya, there are 15 days of 'Shraadh'.At sunrise on this day, til, rice, and other food items are offered to the ancestors. 'Puja', 'havan', and 'daan' are then performed. No celebrations are allowed, and nothing new may be purchased, during this time.

Pitru Paksha 2022 date and time: Muhurat

Pitru Paksha begins on September 10, 2022

Pitru Paksha ends on September 25, 2022.

According to the Hindu Calendar Pitru Paksha is observed the fortnight following `Ganesh Utsav` and occurs in the second `paksha` (fortnight) of the Hindu lunar month of Bhadrapada (September). This year, 'Pitru Paksha' will be from September 10 to September 25, when the nine-day Navratri festival will start. `Mahalaya` refers to the transition between 'Pitru Paksha' and 'Matri Paksha'.

Pitru Paksha 2022 History

Legend has it that when Karna, the hero of the Mahabharata, passed away and entered heaven, he was shocked to discover that every food item he touched had turned to gold, leaving him starving.

When Karna and Surya questioned Indra about the cause, he explained that although Karna had given gold to his ancestors at `Pitru Paksha`, he had never given them food, and as a result, they had cursed him.

While admitting the ignorance of his forefathers, Karna pledged to make apologies by coming back to earth for 15 days to perform 'shraadh' ceremonies and give food and water in their honour.

The 15-day span became known as `Pitru Paksha` at that point.

Pitru Paksha 2022 Significance

Three generations of one`s ancestors are venerated during `Pitru Paksha` for a purpose. According to ancient writings, `Pitriloka`, a place between heaven and earth ruled by Yama, the deity of death, is home to the souls of the previous three generations. The generations prior to these three generations live in heaven and are not given tarpan because of this.

Pitru Paksha 2022: Rituals

The eldest son of the family wakes up early in the morning and takes a holy bath.

Wear clean clothes to perform puja.

put ancestor's picture on a wooden table in the south direction.

put black sesame seeds and barley seeds.

Pind is prepared from rice balls made up of ghee, honey, rice, goat’s milk, sugar, and barley.

The Pind is then followed by Tarpan where water is mixed with the flour, barley, kush, and black sesame.

Pind and tarpan are provided for the needy and poor people.

(With inputs from ANI)