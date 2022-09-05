Pitru Paksha 2022: dates, dos and don'ts during the Shradh ritual

The Hindu community in western and southern India observes Pitru Paksha, also known as the ancestors' fortnight, which is a 16-day lunar period that begins in the month of Bhadrapada and ends fortnightly after Ganesh Utsav. Hindus honor their ancestors, known as Pitas in Hindi, during Pitru Paksha 2022.

The ritual is known as Shradh, which is performed with faith and sincerity to pay gratitude to the departed souls, especially to dead parents. Due to the execution of death rites during the celebration, the community's Shradh custom is seen as unlucky. The celebration of Pitru Paksha 2022 will begin on September 10, Saturday, and end on September 25, Sunday.

However, due to the importance of this celebration and the numerous special norms that go along with it, it is vital to be aware of the Pitru Paksha 2022 dos and don'ts before observing the celebration's varied customs.

Pitru Paksha 2022: Dos

Pitru Pandharwada is a time of repentance so try to be cooperative and calm. Food must be offered to the poor and animals. Before performing the Shradh ritual, seek proper guidance from a priest about the appropriate time and location to perform. The eldest son should perform the ritual while wearing a dhoti and remain bare chested. In case the elder son isn’t alive, the younger son or grandson or wife can perform. The Pind Daan consisting of rice and sesame seeds should be offered to crows as they are considered the messenger of Yama, the God of Death.

Pitru Paksha 2022: Don’ts