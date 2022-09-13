Search icon
Pitru Paksha 2022: Avoid THESE mistakes during 15-day Shradh period

Pitru Paksha or Shradh began on September 10, on the Purnima Tithi of Shukla Paksha, and will end on Sarva Pitru Amavasya, September 25, 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 11:00 AM IST

File Photo

Hindus observe Pitru Paksha, also known as Shradh or Shraddh, as a 15-day ritual to honour their ancestors. The deceased's eldest son practises the Shraddha during Pitru Paksha by presenting offerings to ancestors who are believed to be in Pitrulok.

Pitru Paksha or Shradh began on September 10, on the Purnima Tithi of Shukla Paksha and will end on September 25, 2022, which is Sarva Pitru Amavasya, the Amavasya Tithi of Krishna Paksha.

It is believed that the rituals performed during this period help the ancestors to attain moksha or salvation. Hindus perform rituals, including Tarpan, Shradh, and Pind Daan during these two weeks and pray for the salvation of their ancestors. To avoid any hindrances during these 15 holy days, one must avoid certain mistakes. 

  1. Avoid the consumption of non-vegetarian food items. Alcohol, tobacco, and food like meat, onions, garlic, and brinjals should also be avoided. 
  2. The member of the house, who performs Shradh rituals, should not avoid cutting their nails, getting a haircut, or shaving, from the first day of Pitru Paksha. He should also practice celibacy. 
  3. Shradh should be performed before sunset as it is considered inauspicious to do it after. 
  4. If any animal or bird comes to your door during Pitru Paksha, one must provide them with food. Feed animals like dogs, cows, and crows during Pitru Paksha. 
  5. It is auspicious if one eats on a leaf during Pitru Paksha and feeds Brahmin on the leaf.
  6. Avoid performing any auspicious work during this time and wearing or buying new clothes during Pitru Paksha. Any auspicious work like marriage and engagement should also not be done.
