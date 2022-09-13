Pitru Paksha 2022: Avoid THESE mistakes during 15-day Shradh period

File Photo

Hindus observe Pitru Paksha, also known as Shradh or Shraddh, as a 15-day ritual to honour their ancestors. The deceased's eldest son practises the Shraddha during Pitru Paksha by presenting offerings to ancestors who are believed to be in Pitrulok.

Pitru Paksha or Shradh began on September 10, on the Purnima Tithi of Shukla Paksha and will end on September 25, 2022, which is Sarva Pitru Amavasya, the Amavasya Tithi of Krishna Paksha.

It is believed that the rituals performed during this period help the ancestors to attain moksha or salvation. Hindus perform rituals, including Tarpan, Shradh, and Pind Daan during these two weeks and pray for the salvation of their ancestors. To avoid any hindrances during these 15 holy days, one must avoid certain mistakes.