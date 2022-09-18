Pitru paksha 2022: 9 things to know about shradh

Pitru paksha 2022

Hindus observe Pitru Paksha, as a 15-day ritual to honour their ancestors. Pitru Paksha 2022 begins on September 11 to September 25, 2022.

According to the beliefs, the rituals performed during this period help the ancestors to attain moksha or salvation.

Here are a few things to know about pitru paksha

1. The family's eldest son wakes up early in the morning and bathes in water.

2. Puja participants who do Shradh rites should dress something new neatly.

Pitru Paksha 2022: Do's and don'ts to follow during 15-day Shradh

3. Place an ancestor's portrait facing south on a wooden table.

4. A pind is formed from balls fabricated from ghee, honey, rice, goat's milk, sugar, and barley.

§. Then comes the Tarpan, which involves combining water with flour, barley, kush, and black sesame.

6. The poor and underprivileged are provided pind and tarpan.

7. If you're the one making tarpan offerings to your ancestors during the Pitru Paksha period, you need to maintain holiness.

8. Offer special food to priests and crows.

9. Since Pitru Paksha may be a period of penance, it's crucial to keep up calm throughout these 16 days.