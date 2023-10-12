Pitru Paksh Amavasya 2023: Date, time, significance and tarpan vidhi

Pitru Paksha Amavasya is also known as Sarva Pitru Amavasya or Mahalaya Amavasya when pitri tarpan is done for the salvation of their forefathers.

Saturday (October 14) will mark the end of Pitru Paksha 2023 and the beginning of Devi Paksha. The 16-lunar day period of Pitru Paksha will end on the Amavasya tithi when Hindus pay homage to their ancestors and forefathers.

Pitru Paksha Amavasya is also known as Sarva Pitru Amavasya or Mahalaya Amavasya. On Mahalaya Amavasya, people do tarpan to remember the departed souls of families. Pitri Tarpan early in the morning for the salvation of their forefathers on Mahalaya shraadh.

Amavasya Shraddha 2023: Date and time

Amavasya tithi begins - October 13, 2023 - 09:50 PM

Amavasya tithi ends - October 14, 2023 - 11:24 PM

Kutup Muhurat - October 14, 2023 11:09 AM to 11:56 AM

Rohina Muhurat - October 14, 2023 11:56 AM to 12:43 PM

Aparahna Kaal - October 14, 2023 12:43 PM to 3:04 PM

Pitru Paksha 2023: Rituals

The eldest son of the family wakes up early in the morning and takes a holy bath.

Wear clean clothes to perform puja.

Put ancestor's picture on a wooden table in the south direction.

Put black sesame seeds and barley seeds.

Pind is prepared from rice balls made up of ghee, honey, rice, goat’s milk, sugar, and barley.

The pind is then followed by Tarpan where water is mixed with the flour, barley, kush, and black sesame.

Pind and tarpan are provided for the needy and poor people.

In a way, Mahahalaya is the curtain-raiser for Durga Puja and Bengalis across the world will wake up in the wee hours of the morning to listen to the chants of Mahishasur Mardini by Birendra Krishna Bhadra.