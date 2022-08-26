Search icon
Pithori Amavasya 2022 TODAY: Know significance, history, puja vidhi, muhurat

On this day, married women and especially mothers pray to 64 goddesses including Goddess Durga for the well-being of their kids.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 02:25 PM IST

Pithori Amavasya is being celebrated today - August 26, 2022. The festival is observed on Amavasya in the Hindu calendar month of Bhadrapada. It is also called Bhadrapada Amavasya. On this day, married women and especially mothers pray to 64 goddesses including Goddess Durga for the well-being of their kids. The festival is heavily celebrated in Rajasthan. 

Pithori Amavasya 2022: Significance 

Pithori Amavasya is also celebrated by devotees to get rid of sins of the past and the harshness of the heart. Devotees, on this day, organise a puja for their relatives and forefathers. It is said if one keeps a fast on Pithori Amavasya, it helps them in eradicating the effects of Kaal Sarpa Dosh.

Pithori Amavasya 2022: History 

Pithori Amavasya Vrat Katha was narrated by Goddess Parvati to Lord Indra’s wife according to Hindu mythology. It is said that devotees who fast on this day have brave and healthy sons. Pind daan and Pitru Darpan are some of the main rituals conducted on Pithori Amavasya.

Pithori Amavasya 2022: Muhurat 

Pithori Amavasya 2022 is today - August 26. The Vrat muhurat is from 6:49 pm to 9:03 pm. Whereas, the Amavasya Tithi will start at 12:23 pm today and end at 1:46 pm tomorrow - August 27. 

Pithori Amavasya 2022: Puja Vidhi 

On this day, devotees should wake up during the Brahma Muhurat and take a bath. They should then light a lamp and 'arghya' to Sun God. For the peace of ancestors, donate to the needy and conduct Pind Daan and Pitru Darpan rituals. 

