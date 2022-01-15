Pinkfong's 'Baby Shark' becomes first YouTube video to cross 10 billion views

A video of two youngsters singing "Baby Shark," a shark song, has become YouTube's first video to reach 10 billion views. 'Baby Shark,' which is currently in the most watched category, was uploaded by a channel called Pinkfong, which is a kids' channel with short songs and stories.

Baby Shark Dance, the first-ever YouTube video to reach such a milestone, was uploaded on the platform on June 18, 2016, and currently holds the top spot with 10,012,714,939 views as of writing this article.

Two cute children, a girl and a boy, sing and dance to the song in the video, while Shark animations splash in the backdrop to complement the words.

Hope Segoine, a 10-year-old Korean-American singer, sang the song in the Baby Shark video in 2015. Following its release in 2016, the song was converted into a Nickelodeon pre-school series called Baby Shark's Big Show, which premiered in 2021.

A feature picture based on Baby Shark is also in the works, according to reports.

You'll be surprised to learn that the Baby Shark video has surpassed Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's super-hit song 'Despacito', which is now ranked second on the video posting platform.

Meanwhile, Pinkfong has devised a unique manner to commemorate this occasion. The station urged children from all over the world to submit their favourite 'Baby Shark Dance' moment.

“Today we mark history with our special milestone! Baby Shark Dance’ became the first video in history to hit 10 billion views on YouTube! Join us to celebrate and share your Baby Shark Dance moments with us! Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo,” the channel wrote on its Facebook page.