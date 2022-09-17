Pigmentation: home remedies to reduce dark patches on elbows, knees, and underarms

Excess melanin is the cause of hyperpigmentation.

The stubborn occurrence of darkness around our elbows, knees and underarms is a common concern for everyone. And nobody should shy away from wearing shorts or sleeveless tops because of pigmentation on their knees, elbows and underarms. Some effective home remedies can help reduce the darl patches around those areas.

Causes

We all have been guilty of not lathering sunscreen before heading out and leaving the process of exfoliation just for our faces. This gradual exposure to UVA and UVB rays and the build-up of dead cells over time clubbed with using the wrong skincare habits results in the hyperpigmentation of areas that we generally overlook such as underarms, elbows and knees.

Lightening lemon

Lemon is a brightening agent and to use its bleaching properties, mix the juice of half a lemon with a tablespoon of gram flour which is an excellent exfoliant and it helps in scraping the dead cells away. Mix a pinch of turmeric which is a secret weapon aiding in reducing melanin production. Apply this solution to the affected areas and wash it off after 20 minutes. Do this diligently twice a week to see a visible difference.

Orange peel powder & Rosewater

Orange peels have skin brightening and exfoliating properties. So, why throw them into the bin once they can all right be put to use? Just dry a bunch of orange peels within the sun and grind them to powder. Mix the obtained powder with perfume & milk until you get a thick paste. Apply this paste to the affected areas and scrub the world well together with your hands. Leave it for 10-15 minutes and rinse it off with cold water. Use this pack thrice every alternate week.

Potatoes

Potatoes are rich in ascorbic acid which may lighten and brighten your skin naturally. Simply cut a potato into multiple slices and rub those slices over the dark areas. Let it rest for 15-20 minutes and rinse it off with cold water. do this trick twice each week for 2 months and see the difference yourself.

Cucumber

Cucumbers have bleaching properties and hydrating skincare benefits. This is why they'll fine be used for treating dark knees or elbows. Take a fresh and juicy cucumber and cut it into thin slices. Grind the slices in an exceedingly blender and extract the obtained juicy paste into a bowl. Add some turmeric powder and squeeze a lemon into the paste. Mix it well and apply it to the affected areas. Let it sit for about 30-40 minutes and so take away with lukewarm water. Repeat the identical activity a minimum of thrice every week.