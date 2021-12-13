Pics show Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu's astonishing transformation journey

The 21-year-old Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu has been crowned Miss Universe 2021 on December 13 (Monday). She made every Indian proud as she had brought home the crown after 21 years of the long wait. The news was shared by the official page of Miss Universe. Sharing the video, the page wrote, "The new Miss Universe is.... India!”

Harnaaz Kaur's journey from the streets of Chandigarh to the stage of Miss Universe 2021 is not easy as it seems. Harnaaz worked hard to win the title, her pictures are the proof.

Take a look:

Harnaaz impressed everyone when she said, “The biggest pressure the youth of today is facing, is to believe in themselves. To know that you are unique makes you beautiful. Stop comparing yourselves with others and let's talk about important things that are happening worldwide. Come out speak for yourself, because you are the leader of your life. You are the voice of your own. I believe in myself and that is why I am standing here today.”

She started modelling at a very young age.

Sushmita Sen, the first Indian woman to win Miss Universe crown in 1994, congratulated Harnaaz Sandhu via a post. She wrote, “‘Har Hindustani Ki Naz’ Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu #MissUniverse2021 #INDIAAAAAA Soooooo proud of you!!!! Congratulations @harnaazsandhu_03, Thank you for representing India so beautifully, for bringing back the Miss Universe Crown to India after 21 years ( by a 21 year old, you were destined). May you enjoy every moment of learning & sharing this incredible global platform @missuniverse will provide you….MAY YOU REIGN SUPREME!!! My love & Regards to your Maa & family…bohut bohut Mubarak.”