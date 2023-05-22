Pics: Mukesh Ambani’s 100-year-old ancestral house in Gujarat, renovated at Rs 5 crore, open for public

Dhirubhai Ambani's Memorial House, Mukesh Ambani (File Photo)

Asia’s richest family, the Ambani family currently resides in Antilla, a 27-floor architectural marvel in Mumbai, but they have their roots in Chorwad, a seaside village in Gujarat's Junagadh district, where their century-old ancestral home lies. This majestic property, which is more than 100 years old, was partially rented by the Ambanis in the early 20th century before they bought it in 2002.

Dhirubhai Ambani, the man who started Reliance Industries, was born here. In the past few years, the 2-storey mansion was converted into a memorial in 2011.

Ambani's century-old ancestral house: Property details

The two-story mansion, which was converted into a memorial in 2011, has undergone many changes in recent years. The Ambanis somehow managed to maintain the two-story mansion's original architecture and recreate the area where Dhirubhai Ambani lived — with brass-copper utensils, wooden furniture, and other items reflecting the family's rich cultural heritage.

The Ambani’s ancestral property is spread across 1.2 acres of land. It is surrounded by lush greenery and was known as Mangarolvalano Delo. The garden area is divided into three parts: one for the public, the private coconut palm grove, and another private courtyard.

Several web publications claim that Mukesh Ambani contracted the architectural company Abhikram & Amitabh Teaotia Designs to finish the more than 100-year-old ancestral property. The enormous doors, the window entrance, and the elevation of the structure, according to the official website, have not changed.

The building has undergone renovations at a cost of between 4-5 crore. There is a small theatre where a film on Dhirubhai's life is being shown.

The Dhirubhai Ambani’s Memorial House was inaugurated in 2011 in the presence of all the family members. It has been divided into two parts, one of which is open to the public. It remains open to the public between 9:30 am to 5:00 pm from Tuesday to Sunday. According to some reports, the entry fee inside the Dhirubhai Ambani’s Memorial House is Rs 2.

Dhirubhai Ambani used to frequently travel to Chorwad after building an enormously prosperous commercial empire in Mumbai, and the Ambani family still does. The Ambanis have built gardens, two schools, and a hospital in the seaside village in addition to maintaining their ancestral home and aiding the community in improving infrastructure.

