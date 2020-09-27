Headlines

Lifestyle

Photos: Suhana Khan flaunts her perfect winged eyeliner with popping pink nails

Suhana Khan shared her latest photos on Instagram flaunting perfect makeup

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 27, 2020, 09:59 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan has been giving makeup artists a run for their money. The star kid has been showcasing her makeup skills on her Instagram page and they are on point most of the time. Recently, Suhana took to her Instagram story and shared a couple of selfies flaunting her perfect eye makeup. She also styled her hair perfectly making her looking prettier as ever.

In the first photo which is a mirror selfie, Suhana is seen wearing a blue varsity hoodie by Mishti Rahman's brand Mishti University. She is seen flaunting her brown coloured long locks with purple eyelashes and winged eyeliner. Suhana also showed off her pop of pink nails, red fuller lips and she accessorised with multiple earrings.

In the second photo, Suhana is pouting and showing her dark pink lips and winged eyeliner on fleek. She wore a black zipper outfit and completed her gorgeous look out.

During a recent interview with NDTV, Gauri spoke about Suhana by stating, "Suhana has her online school which keeps her very, very busy."

For the uninitiated, the 20-year-old is learning from online classes conducted by The New York University Tisch School of the Arts.

Earlier during her stay with family, Suhana would have often got clicked by the paparazzi while stepping out with friends. Talking about the same, Shah Rukh had said, "They do not really have to face that pressure that paparazzi bring. When they are back for holidays, they do get papped. But, I think they are okay with it because it is not a constant pressure as they are not stepping out in Bombay, they are stepping out, where ever they are studying in a different part of the world. And, when they are back for holidays and they go out, they deal with it. It has just become a way of life. They don't give so much attention or energy to it. They have learnt to deal with it."

