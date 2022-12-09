Search icon
Watch out for these personality traits before dating 'short men'

Polish research suggests that short men may be "evolutionarily hardwired" to act more confrontationally.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 09, 2022, 06:03 AM IST

Although a person's appearance alone cannot fully capture their character, it can nonetheless reveal some intriguing traits that should raise red flags before entering a committed relationship. Polish research suggests that short men may be "evolutionarily hardwired" to act more confrontationally, according to a report by US entertainment publication The New York Post.

The "dark triad" is a group of personality characteristics that describe them. These include Machiavellianism, narcissism, and psychopathy. The researchers from the journal "Personality and Individual Differences" were quoted in The New York Post as saying that their study "provides the first assessment (we know of) of how the dark triad traits relate to height and height attitudes."

"We demonstrated that not only are individuals who score highly on the dark triad traits less satisfied with their height, but that this could be due to the fact that they are actually shorter. This makes us suspect that a set of psychological mechanisms created by natural selection may be responsible for the behavioural syndromes associated with the dark triad traits, which may have been created to help people of shorter stature compete in life's greatest challenges" the scientists added.

According to Monika Kozlowska from the University of Wroclaw in Poland, when a person lacks physical dominance, he makes an effort to compensate by becoming "psychologically formidable," according to The New York Post. She added that people may perceive someone as taller than they actually are if they appear to be more powerful.

The study's goal was to learn more about the "Napoleon Complex," a legend named after the infamous French leader who allegedly stood just 5'2" tall and aggressively pursued power. The myth was discovered to have some basis in reality, according to The New York Post.

(With inputs from ANI)

 

