Period cramps: What causes them and what you can do for quick relief?

Photo: Pexels

Some period cramps can be as painful as early labour. A little bit of mild cramping can be normal, especially at the beginning of your period. But if you have to pop painkillers month after month, then something deeper is going on.

In medical terms painful period is known as Dysmenorrhea. Period pain or menstrual pain can be due to the total load of several imbalances that go inside your body.

Excess oil: High consumption of vegetable oils, refined grains, sugar and alcohol is almost guaranteed to make your periods miserable. These foods damage your cells, disrupt your hormones, and interfere with cell communication.

High levels of insulin: Menstruation pain can also be due to high levels of insulin in your body. Insulin cannot only cause pain but also lead to clotting and can interfere with your ovulation.

Thyroid: If your Thyroid is out of whack, you are likely to get those cramps every month. Imbalance in the thyroid level can cause heavy bleeding, very light to painful bleeding.

Smoking: Researchers show that smoking one cigarette per is an important risk factor for painful periods. Quitting can be hard but, you will be thankful for the outcome later.

How to get rid of period pain?

Stay hydrated

Use heating pads

Exercise

Rest well

And, even after following all these, if your pain does not suppress, it’s time to visit your gynaecologist.