Period cramps: 5 reasons to avoid painkillers during menstruation

Painkiller should be avoided during periods.

Cramping during menstruation is a very common symptom that women have, and it's not clear what the cause is. But finding short-term solutions such as taking a pain killer to get rid of your period cramps can lead to some major problems in future. Instead of going for a painkiller during the periods, you can take a help of a hot compress, yoga, or herbal tea, as they do not have any side effects.

Here are some reasons to avoid painkillers during periods.

1. Stomach pain- Whether you have got your period or not, taking too many pills results in stomach pain or discomfort. this can be because painkillers either coat or irritate your stomach lining, causing pain.

2. Irregular heartbeat- Some medicines can cause you to want your chest to be constricting. It may also result in a short-lived irregular heartbeat.

3. Dizziness- Feeling dizzy during your period is sort of possible. Pair this with medication, and you may feel worse. Strong medication can result in a sudden drop in vital signs, and blood glucose, which will trigger dizziness.

4. Diarrhoea- Period poops might aggravate with medication. Many medicines find yourself upsetting your stomach and resulting in diarrhoea. this is often not something you wish to experience, especially during your period.

5. Stomach ulcers- Too many medicines during your period can result in the formation of an ulcer on your stomach or bowel. this is often very painful and will even bleed. This dangerous situation may land you in the hospital.

6. Drowsiness- Strong medication can cause feelings of drowsiness. this can be not helpful, especially if you're working and want to own your wits about you.