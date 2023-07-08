Search icon
Period cramp? Try this effective drink for instant relief

Period pain, also known as dysmenorrhea, is caused by the contraction of the uterus as it sheds its lining during menstruation.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 08, 2023, 09:32 PM IST

Dealing with menstrual pain is a monthly challenge that many women face. The discomfort and cramping can be debilitating, affecting daily activities and overall well-being. While there are various remedies available to alleviate period pain, natural alternatives have gained popularity due to their effectiveness and minimal side effects. One such remedy is the use of ajwain (carom seeds) with warm water. In this article, we will explore how this simple and readily available combination can provide instant relief from period pain.

Understanding Period Pain:

Period pain, also known as dysmenorrhea, is caused by the contraction of the uterus as it sheds its lining during menstruation. These contractions can lead to cramps, bloating, lower back pain, and discomfort. While some women experience mild pain, others may have severe symptoms that interfere with their daily lives.

Ajwain: A Natural Remedy:

Ajwain, scientifically known as Trachyspermum ammi, is a spice commonly used in Indian cuisine. It is known for its various medicinal properties, including its ability to relieve digestive issues, reduce inflammation, and provide pain relief. Ajwain contains compounds like thymol, which has anti-inflammatory and antispasmodic properties that can help alleviate period pain.

Benefits of Ajwain with Warm Water for Period Pain:

When consumed in combination with warm water, ajwain offers several benefits for relieving period pain:

  • Soothing effect: The warmth of the water helps relax the abdominal muscles, providing relief from cramps and reducing the intensity of pain.
  • Anti-inflammatory properties: Ajwain contains thymol, a compound known for its anti-inflammatory effects. This property helps reduce inflammation in the uterus, relieving pain caused by uterine contractions.
  • Antispasmodic properties: The active compounds in ajwain act as antispasmodics, which means they can help relax the muscles and reduce spasms. This can significantly alleviate the intensity and duration of period cramps.

How to Prepare and Use Ajwain with Warm Water:

  • Take one tablespoon of ajwain seeds and crush them lightly to release their natural oils.
  • Add the crushed ajwain seeds to a cup of warm water. Make sure the water is not too hot to avoid scalding.
  • Allow the mixture to steep for 5-10 minutes, allowing the beneficial compounds from the ajwain seeds to infuse into the water.
  • Strain the mixture to remove the crushed seeds.
  • Drink the warm ajwain water slowly.

 

