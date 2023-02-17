Perfume Day 2023: WhatsApp wishes, messages, quotes, facebook status and greetings to share

Representational image

Perfume Day is celebrated every year on February 17. There is no concrete information about Perfume Day 2023. But, usually, people celebrate this day by giving perfume to each other. Valentine's Day is followed by Kick Day on February 15, and Slap Day on February 16, while Perfume Day is celebrated as a positive day to express love. On this day you can gift your partner's favourite perfume.

Here are some perfume day wishes that you can send to your loved ones:

Perfume Day 2023: WhatsApp Wishes and Messages

Sometimes you just need a good perfume to complete that look in the most elegant way. Happy Perfume Day!

May my love surround you with the best of happiness just like perfumes surround you with fragrance…. Happy Perfume Day.

You are the fragrance I would love to wear all my life as your love…. Sending my best wishes on Perfume Day to you.

Happiness is the perfume of the heart, the harmony of the heart which sings. Happy Perfume Day

Heart is like a perfume bottle…. You will only know its fragrance when you will open it…. Happy Perfume Day!

Perfume Day 2023: Quotes

“Perfume puts the finishing touch to elegance — a detail that subtly underscores the look, an invisible extra that completes a man and a woman’s personality. Without it, there is something missing.” – Gianni Versace

“Perfume is like a new dress, it makes you quite simply marvelous.” – Estée Lauder

“I always write ‘Magic Potion’ on my perfume bottles so when I use them, it feels magical — I make spells in the morning when I put them on.” – Alexa Chung

“No elegance is possible without perfume. It is the unseen, unforgettable, ultimate accessory.” – Coco Chanel

“Perfume is the art that makes memory speak.” – Francis Kurkdjian