Perfume Day 2023: Here's how to celebrate third day of Anti-Valentine's Week

You can celebrate Perfume Day on February 17 in the ways given below.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 16, 2023, 08:39 PM IST

Perfume Day 2023: Here's how to celebrate third day of Anti-Valentine's Week
Representational image

Perfume Day is celebrated every year on February 17. There is no concrete information about Perfume Day 2023. But, usually, people celebrate this day by giving perfume to each other. Valentine's Day is followed by Kick Day on February 15, and Slap Day on February 16, while Perfume Day is celebrated as a positive day to express love. On this day you can gift your partner's favourite perfume.

How to celebrate Perfume Day

You can celebrate Perfume Day however you want. It all depends on your planning, creativity and budget. You can also celebrate this day in a very romantic way. You can celebrate Perfume Day on February 17 in the ways given below.

  • You can make or order a special cake which will fill your love life with love.
  • You can gift your partner a good smelling perfume or deo on this day.
  • A good atmosphere can be created by decorating the room with fragrant flowers like jasmine, rose etc.
  • You can gift a bouquet of fragrant flowers to your partner on the pretext of Perfume Day.
  • You can also decorate the room with scented candles, which will create a positive feeling in your heart.
