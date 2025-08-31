Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Pawan Singh Net Worth: Bhojpuri star owns 4 flats in Mumbai, Lucknow bungalow; boasts luxury cars including Range Rover

Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh owns luxury properties, cars, and multiple flats. With assets of Rs 16.75 crore, he remains one of the richest Bhojpuri stars.

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Aug 31, 2025, 03:34 PM IST

Pawan Singh Net Worth: Bhojpuri star owns 4 flats in Mumbai, Lucknow bungalow; boasts luxury cars including Range Rover
Actor-singer Pawan Singh, known as 'Power Star' of Bhojpuri cinema, is one of the most influential personalities in the industry today. Beyond his stardom, his wealth, properties, and assets speak volumes about his hard work and success.

Who is Pawan Singh?

Born on January 5, 1986, in Arrah, Bihar, Pawan Singh is a self-made artist who started his journey at a young age. He stepped into the Bhojpuri music world in 1997 with the song Odhaniya Wali and later entered films with Rangli Chunariya Tohre Naam (2004). Over the years, he delivered blockbuster films like Pratigya, Dakait, Ziddi Aashiq and Pratigya 2. His songs Lollipop Lageli, Chhalkata Hamro Jawaniya and Sorry Sorry became instant hits.

Pawan has also been a voice to Bollywood with tracks like Aayi Nai from Stree 2. His versatility as an actor, singer, and stage performer has made him a household name across northern India.

Educational background

As per reports, Pawan Singh’s educational journey was short. He studied till high school and passed his 10th class from the Bihar Sanskriti Shiksha Board in 2004. Despite limited formal education, his talent, perseverance, and passion paved the way for his massive success.

Properties and luxurious houses

Pawan Singh owns four flats valued at around Rs 5.65 crore, while in Lucknow, he owns a luxurious flat in Sushant Golf City worth nearly Rs 80 lakh. In Patna, he has two flats in the Ashiana area worth about Rs 75 lakh. Apart from these urban holdings, his native district, Ara, he owns 96 decimel of land in Singuhi village, 19 decimel in Kulharia, and 4 decimel in Maula Bagh. 

Luxury car collection

Pawan boasts an impressive car collection that includes a Toyota Fortuner worth Rs 20 lakh, a Toyota Innova Highcross priced at around Rs 25 lakh, and a stylish Range Rover valued at Rs 95 lakh. His automobile collection is estimated at approximately Rs 1.39 crore, highlighting his love for luxury. 

Net worth of Pawan Singh

According to reports, Pawan Singh’s net worth is approximately Rs 16.75 crore. His investments include bank accounts, jewellery worth Rs 31 lakh, luxury cars, and real estate properties spread across Bihar, Lucknow, and Mumbai.

Personal life 

A case of physical abuse against Pawan Singh is currently pending in a Mumbai court. In 2019, he was accused of allegedly sexually harassing a 25-year-old actress on social media. The charges were filed under Section 509 and Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code, along with provisions of the Information Technology Act. 

