Paush Month 2022 begins today: Know end date, significance, precautions to take

According to the Hindu calendar, the month of Paush comes after Margashirsha. This is the 10th month of the Hindu calendar. The Sun God is worshipped in the month of Paush. The month of Paush is also considered very auspicious for Shraddha Karma and Pinddaan. This year, the month of Paush is going to last from December 9, 2022, to January 7, 2023.

Importance of sun worship in the month of Paush

The worship of the Sun is considered very auspicious in the month of Paush. During this month, after taking bath early in the morning, offer water to the Sun. Give water from a copper vessel. Put roli and red flowers in the water. After this, chant the mantra of the Sun "Om Adityaya Namah". Minimise the intake of salt this month.

Paush Month 2022: Precautions to take

Use dry fruits and aliphatic things in food and drink. Use jaggery instead of sugar. Consuming celery, clove, and ginger is beneficial. The use of cold water, disturbance in the bath, and excessive eating can be dangerous during this month. Using too much oil and ghee this month is also not beneficial.

Miraculous remedies of Paush month

Donate tur dal and rice khichdi with ghee in the month of Paush. Wear red clothes this month. New work should not be started in the month of Paush. If you have to do such work under compulsion, then take special care of some things. Worship Lord Shiva on Monday and offer belpatra. Tie the root or wood of betel leaf in a red thread and wear it around your neck. Donate a copper vessel.