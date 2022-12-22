Paush Amavasya 2022: Importance, shubh muhurat, puja rituals and other details

Representational image

This year Paush Amavasya is on December 23. Dhanu Sankranti comes in the month of Pausha itself and Kharmas begins when the Sun enters Sagittarius. Auspicious and auspicious works are prohibited in this month, therefore, in this month, there is a law for worship and religious works to be done for the ancestors. This month is considered best for religious and spiritual contemplation. According to the scriptures, this month is also called 'Chhota Shraddha Paksha'. In this month, along with Tarpan, Pindadan for the ancestors, Lord Vishnu and Surya Puja are also of special importance.

Shubh Muhurat

On the new moon day, Vriddhi Yoga will be formed on December 23, 2022, at 01:42 pm and will end on December 24, 2022, at 09:27 am.

Importance

On the day of Paush Amavasya, by performing Shradh Karma and Pind Daan of ancestors with devotion, they get freedom from this vagina and it is believed that they get heaven. According to astrology, there is special importance in worshipping the sun in the month of Pausha. By observing fast and worshipping on this Amavasya, many times the virtuous fruit is obtained, as well as happiness and prosperity reside in the house. Keeping a fast for the peace of ancestors on Paush Amavasya is also considered auspicious.

Puja rituals

If possible, take a bath in the river Ganges early in the morning on the new moon day of the month of Paush or take a bath by adding Ganges water to the bath water. After this offer prayers to the rising sun. On this day, especially do Tarpan and Shradh to the ancestors. Fasting on the new moon day and lighting a lamp under the Peepal tree in the evening gives a lot of merits. Astrology believes that people who have Shani or Pitridosh in their horoscope should donate food items, blankets, sesame etc. on the new moon day of Pausha month.

Puja Katha

According to the story, a poor Brahmin had a beautiful, virtuous and cultured daughter. But he could not get married. One day a monk came to his house and was pleased with his service, blessed him and told the girl the solution for marriage, saying that a family lives some distance from here. If he goes and serves his wife every day, then her marriage obstacle coming in will go away. The next day after waking up in the morning, the girl goes to their house after cleaning and returns to her house. The woman living in that house would be surprised to see who cleans the house before she wakes up. After a few days, the woman saw the Brahmin's daughter doing this and started asking who you are, then the girl told her all the things told by the sage. The woman, pleased with the girl's truthfulness and service, told her to get married soon. Gave blessings. But after some time the woman's husband died, but she did not give up and after doing 108 parikramas of the Peepal tree in the courtyard, prayed to Lord Vishnu to bring back her husband's life. That day was Paush Amavasya. By the grace of God, her husband became alive again. It is believed that on this Paush Amavasya day, the person who circumambulates the Peepal after bathing and donating, all his wishes are fulfilled.