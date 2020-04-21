Patna beggar singing Jim Reeves's 'He'll Have to Go' is the new internet sensation

It's a known fact that the Internet can make or break a person. Several people owe it to the Internet for their celebrity status. Becoming a viral sensation is something that we have noticed on social media pages many times.

Now a video of a beggar from Patna has gone viral on social media. The two-minute twenty-second video was shared on Twitter by a user, Vandana Jayrajan, and shows the beggar singing Jim Reeves's 'He'll Have to Go'.

In the video, the beggar can be seen speaking in fluent English and touting himself as 'singer and a dancer'. Known as 'Sunny baba', the beggar says, "Whatever the almighty gives me, I am happy with that".

The Twitter user shared the video with the caption, "This man, a beggar from Patna sings Jim Reeves's He'll Have To Go. Priceless".

This man, a beggar from Patna sings Jim Reeves "He'll have to go". Priceless pic.twitter.com/lJdoRjrxMa — Vandana (@VandanaJayrajan) April 20, 2020

The video has taken social media with a storm and garnered more than 8000 views in less than 24 hours.

Netizens couldn't stop themselves from praising the video...

