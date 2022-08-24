Paryushan Mahaparva 2022: Significance and purpose of 8-day long Jain festival of forgiveness

The monarch of Jain festivals, Paryushan Mahaparva symbolises the opportunity to seek forgiveness for one’s mistakes. Paryushan Parv is celebrated for 8 days, each day signifying differently. This year, 2022, it will be celebrated from August 24 and will end on September 1. It is celebrated under the spiritual direction of the most revered peace messenger Acharya Shri Mahashramanji.

Read below to know more about the significance of Paryushan Parv

24-08-2022 : Food Abstinence Day- Jains restrict themselves to eat a certain item or a meal. There are various ways to follow the day. Some may neither drink nor eat after the sunset or some may sacrifice 3-4 items for the day.

25-08-2022 : Self-Study Day- Jainisms tend to read religious books for an hour or two on the second day.

26-08-2022 : Current Affairs Day- Jainisms concentrates for 48 minutes which is referred as Samayika, the vow of periodic concentration.

27-08-2022 : Vani Restraint Day- Jains take pledge to not speak for a period of time or even for a whole day.

28-08-2022 : Anuvrat Chetna Diwas- Anu means small, Jains make small promises for the day. For eg- not watch movies or not go out, etc.

29-08-2022 : Chanting Day- Jains chant Navkar Mahamantra, etc for a period of time.

30-08-2022 : Meditation Day- Jainis meditate for a chosen amount of time by thinking about any particular thing such as- rose, water, etc.

31-08-2022 : Samvatsari Mahaparv- Samvatsari is considered as the biggest occasion for Jains. They fast for the whole day and make promises to not play cards, never use foul language, etc. Whole day fasting is also recognized as good for health.