Mohammad Rizwan's 'India' comment on Haris Rauf's public fight sparks major controversy, netizens react

ENG vs WI T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy Cricket tips for England vs West Indies Super 8 match

Interesting Interview With Maulik Raval: Insights Into GDPR Trends & Future

ITR filing for FY 2023-24: 8 things to keep in mind while filing your income tax returns

Ankiti Bose makes comeback, unveils investment firm with USD 230 million in partnerships under Terra Invest

Interesting Interview With Maulik Raval: Insights Into GDPR Trends & Future

Lifestyle

Parul Garg Beauty: Unveiling the secret to flawless Indian beauty

Parul, with over a decade of experience, knows makeup is most powerful when it feels natural and enhances your inner glow.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Jun 19, 2024, 03:36 PM IST

Parul Garg Beauty isn't just a brand, it's a love letter to Indian women. Launched in 2022 by celebrity makeup artist Parul Garg, it brings her global expertise home, creating products specifically designed for Indian skin tones and lifestyles.

Parul, with over a decade of experience, knows makeup is most powerful when it feels natural and enhances your inner glow. That's why Parul Garg Beauty meticulously crafts every product to flatter Indian complexions, keeping in mind the active lives and diverse climates across the nation.

We believe in clean beauty. Our products are manufactured in state-of-the-art facilities across India, Germany, and Italy, ensuring the highest quality. We use gentle, skin-friendly ingredients and are proudly cruelty-free.

But the heart of Parul Garg Beauty lies in its shades. Parul, a makeup maestro herself, understands the need for colors that perfectly complement Indian skin tones. That's why our in-house team, led by Parul, develops each shade with meticulous care, ensuring a flawless and natural look.

Parul Garg Beauty is more than makeup; it's a celebration of you. It empowers you to embrace your unique beauty and radiate confidence. Join us as we redefine what it means to look and feel your most beautiful self.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
