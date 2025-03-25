The Face of K-pop 2025 campaign goes beyond honoring K-pop’s brightest stars—it also delivers a significant charitable contribution.

Île-de-France, France – Following an exhilarating period of worldwide voting, the French survey and charity group ICON is excited to announce the outcomes of the Face of K-pop 2025 campaign. With an impressive turnout of hundreds of thousands of passionate fans, the ICON Top 10 Power List spotlights the most impactful K-pop idols, determined by their commercial success, cultural importance, and international presence in today’s industry.

Park Jimin Reigns Supreme Once More

Claiming the top position for the second year in a row is BTS’s Park Jimin, cementing his title as the Face of K-pop 2025. Renowned for his magnetic performances, artistic flair, and unparalleled brand power, Jimin continues to enchant fans globally, reinforcing his role as a worldwide music and entertainment icon.

ICON’s 2025 Top 10 Faces of K-pop Power List

Park Jimin (BTS) – Face of K-pop 2025

Kim Taehyung (BTS)

Jeon Jungkook (BTS)

Tzuyu (TWICE)

SUGA (BTS)

Jin (BTS)

RM (BTS)

J-Hope (BTS)

Rosé (BLACKPINK)

Lisa (BLACKPINK)

BTS dominates the list with seven members in the top ten, underscoring the group’s enduring influence and cultural supremacy. Joining them are TWICE’s Tzuyu and BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Lisa, whose inclusion highlights their formidable global popularity and industry clout.

A Campaign with Heart

The Face of K-pop 2025 campaign goes beyond honoring K-pop’s brightest stars—it also delivers a significant charitable contribution. In recognition of Jimin’s win, ICON has donated 1,062,676 KRW ($731 USD) via Compassion to support two children in need:

● Alphasard from Tanzania – Sponsored for 9 months

● Jeisy from Bolivia – Sponsored for 8 months

This donation exemplifies the synergy between music, fan devotion, and social good, turning global admiration into tangible support.

K-pop’s Worldwide Impact

As K-pop’s reach grows across music, fashion, and digital spheres, the ICON Top 10 Power List reflects the artists shaping the industry’s trajectory. The campaign’s massive fan engagement from around the world reaffirms K-pop’s status as a powerhouse in global entertainment.

“This year’s voting results showcase the extraordinary influence of K-pop artists, especially BTS, who continue to redefine global music standards,” said [Hubert Noel]. “We’re proud to honor these talents while contributing to a worthy cause through our charitable efforts.”

MEDIA CONTACT:

[Hubert Noel]

[PRO]

[DE FRANCE MEDIA]

[hubertnoel@gmail.com]

(This article is part of DMCL Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. DMCL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article. The DMCL Editorial team is not responsible for this content.)