Paris Fashion Week: Kayle West models for Balenciaga's mud show, internet is surprised

Paris Fashion week is known for its unique and experimental shows. And, this time it is back with Balenciaga's spring/summer 2023 collection.

The theme of the show is ‘mud’, in which Kanye west made his debut as a catwalk model .

Kanye West opened the Balenciaga show dedicated to individualism wearing leathers and a game face to rival any model during Paris Fashion Week.

Attendees, including Christine Quinn, Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, North West, Anna Wintour, et al, and hundreds more, sat in a very warehouse covered and submerged during a mudslide.

The walls and parts of the ground were covered in a very thick wash of black mud, while ahead was a mud pit, 20 feet deep and cavernous, undulating in texture and height with numerous pools and puddles of water. The swampish scent permeated the area, while the high fashion crowd's couture Balenciaga coats and pointed heels dragged through the sloppy substances.

According to Vogue Magazine, "The brand's creative director. Demna Gvasalia shared that the set of this season's show may be a metaphor for digging for the reality and being right down to earth.'