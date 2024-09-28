Twitter
Paris Fashion Week: Gigi Hadid walks the Vetements runway in yellow tape-wrapped dress

The runway show, led by Vetements’ creative director Guram Gvasalia, featured more than just stunning designs.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 28, 2024, 09:11 PM IST

Paris Fashion Week: Gigi Hadid walks the Vetements runway in yellow tape-wrapped dress
Gigi Hadid is once again making waves for her bold fashion choices! At the Vetements Spring/Summer 2025 show during Paris Fashion Week, the supermodel turned heads in an unconventional mini dress made entirely of DHL packing tape. Yes, you read that right! The striking red and yellow dress, part of the Swiss fashion house's latest collection, became an instant sensation online for its creative, eye-catching design.

Hadid's outfit did all the talking as she confidently strutted down the runway, completing the look with logo-covered pointed-toe heels. Her soft blonde waves and minimalist makeup allowed the unique dress to take center stage, creating a minimalist yet bold ensemble that had the fashion world buzzing.

 

 

The runway show, led by Vetements’ creative director Guram Gvasalia, featured more than just stunning designs. Rapper Travis Scott added to the excitement by opening and closing the event, walking hand-in-hand with Hadid and Gvasalia in the finale. Scott’s edgy outfit—a patent leather jacket paired with matching pants tucked into boots—added a cool, streetwear edge to the high-fashion event.

The star-studded Vetements showcase drew attention not only for its standout creations but also for the celebrities in attendance. Bella Thorne, Ice Spice, Normani, and Tom Daly were all spotted in the front row, making the show one of the hottest tickets at Paris Fashion Week.

Paris has been buzzing with A-list appearances throughout Fashion Week. Jennifer Garner was seen at the Christian Dior show, looking effortlessly chic in a black dress and grey tweed coat. Meanwhile, Cardi B made a dramatic entrance at the Mugler show with bold geometric bangs, and Kylie Jenner stole the spotlight in a custom Balmain dress featuring her own face.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
