Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

Parineeti-Raghav’s engagement: This designer is preparing Parineeti’s special outfit

Exclusive information obtained by a sourced indicates that the Bollywood actress will wear the dress created by the designer to her engagement.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 10, 2023, 09:43 PM IST

Parineeti-Raghav’s engagement: This designer is preparing Parineeti’s special outfit
Parineeti-Raghav’s engagement: This designer is preparing Parineeti’s special outfit

For Parineeti Chopra and AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) MP Raghav Chadha, it will be a new beginning! Recently, the pair held a roka in front of their relatives. Additionally, it has just come to light that the two are about to become engaged. Parineeti and Raghav recently appeared at an IPL (Indian Premier League) game after going on a number of lunch and supper dates.
Inquiries about their wedding from photographers made Raghav and Parineeti smile.

Parineeti has been sighted visiting Manish Malhotra's home and studio over the past few months. Exclusive information obtained by a sourced indicates that the Bollywood actress will wear the dress created by the designer to her engagement.

Parineeti Chopra will wear an outfit by Manish Malhotra

According to report, "Parineeti has chosen to wear his designed attire on her big day after numerous trips to Manish Malhotra's studio and his home. The outfit tryouts for the engagement day have been completed.

A insider gives additional information regarding the dress, saying, "Her mandate was to keep it basic yet stunning. She dislikes hard labour a much. She therefore wished to maintain a simple yet elegant appearance.

The wedding will take place on May 13 in the heart of Delhi. Close friends and family members will attend. An 'ardas', or prayer, will open the service. The 'ardas' will be followed by the engagement ceremony, during which the couple will exchange rings. The visitors will then be treated to lunch and dinner in the heart of Delhi.

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Jaya Bachchan turns 75: From Mili to Guddi, 5 powerful characters portrayed by the veteran actress
G20 Flower Festival: 2-day Colour and Vibrancy themed event begins in Delhi, check beautiful pics
In pics: Jiah Khan's life and Bollywood journey and how her death shocked the nation
Meet Harleen Deol, the 'Beauty Queen' of women's cricket who is often mistaken for Bollywood actress
Planning girls' trip this summer? Check out 5 affordable foreign destinations from India
Speed Reads
More
First-image
DNA verified: Reality of circular claiming CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Result 2023 date revealed
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.