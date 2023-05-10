Parineeti-Raghav’s engagement: This designer is preparing Parineeti’s special outfit

For Parineeti Chopra and AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) MP Raghav Chadha, it will be a new beginning! Recently, the pair held a roka in front of their relatives. Additionally, it has just come to light that the two are about to become engaged. Parineeti and Raghav recently appeared at an IPL (Indian Premier League) game after going on a number of lunch and supper dates.

Inquiries about their wedding from photographers made Raghav and Parineeti smile.

Parineeti has been sighted visiting Manish Malhotra's home and studio over the past few months. Exclusive information obtained by a sourced indicates that the Bollywood actress will wear the dress created by the designer to her engagement.

Parineeti Chopra will wear an outfit by Manish Malhotra

According to report, "Parineeti has chosen to wear his designed attire on her big day after numerous trips to Manish Malhotra's studio and his home. The outfit tryouts for the engagement day have been completed.

A insider gives additional information regarding the dress, saying, "Her mandate was to keep it basic yet stunning. She dislikes hard labour a much. She therefore wished to maintain a simple yet elegant appearance.

The wedding will take place on May 13 in the heart of Delhi. Close friends and family members will attend. An 'ardas', or prayer, will open the service. The 'ardas' will be followed by the engagement ceremony, during which the couple will exchange rings. The visitors will then be treated to lunch and dinner in the heart of Delhi.