Parineeti Chopra weight loss: When Raghav Chadha’s fiance lost 28 kgs; know her daily diet plan

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is all set to marry AAP leader and noted politician Raghav Chadha soon, and looked absolutely gorgeous in her fitted white kurta. However, Parineeti Chopra did not always have a sleek and Bollywood-friendly figure.

Before she became a renowned actress in Bollywood, Parineeti Chopra underwent a major weight loss transformation, where she lost 28 kg. Before her film debut, she used to weigh 86 kg and after her transformation, her weight dropped to 58 kg.

As she entered the world of Bollywood, Parineeti Chopra aimed to shed the extra kilos and wanted to look fitter for the big screen. To lose 28 kgs, Parineeti followed a very specific exercise routine and diet plan, which included activities and healthy meals.

Parineeti Chopra exercise routine for weight loss

When it came to exercise and working out, Parineeti leaned heavily on cardio. She did an hour of jogging every day, followed by an hour of meditation and yoga. She also did light weight lifting and switched between swimming and horse riding intermittently.

She also relied on many sporting activities and controlled her diet, molding it according to her weight loss goals.

Parineeti Chopra daily diet for weight loss

The first change Parineeti made was to cut out junk food completely, including giving up her favourite food – pizza! She stuck to a strict diet of only healthy and protein-rich foods. Her detailed daily diet is mentioned below.

Morning breakfast – Brown bread with butter and two egg whites with one glass of milk or juice

Lunch – Brown rice with dal and roti, green leafy vegetables, and a light salad

Dinner – Roti, fiber rich food and less oil, and rich in pulses, consumed two hours before going to bed

Parineeti Chopra got engaged to Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on May 13, and the couple beamed in matching ivory outfits. It is expected that they will be getting married in the coming few weeks.

