Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding venue revealed? Couple might get married at this Rajasthan hotel

According to rumours and news reports, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are likely to get married at a luxury and lavish hotel in Rajasthan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 28, 2023, 12:30 PM IST

Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha and Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra are set to get married soon and are rumoured to be booking their wedding venue currently. Meanwhile, many reports suggest that they will be following the Bollywood trend of getting married in Rajasthan.

Rajasthan has become the go-to destination for Bollywood and high-profile couples to get married, be it the Ambani family weddings, or the most recent Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wedding. Now, it is expected that Parineeti and Raghav will also get married in the royal state.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding is expected to be a royal affair, with some of the nation’s most powerful politicians set to attend the ceremony. Reports have suggested that Parineeti Chopra is currently in Rajasthan, selecting a wedding venue.

According to media reports, actress Parineeti Chopra landed in Rajasthan’s royal city Udaipur at 9:30 am yesterday and has been staying at the Leela Palace Hotel. Meanwhile, her relatives are currently staying at the Udayvilas Hotel in Udaipur, both of which are royal hotels.

It is likely that Parineeti Chopra may get married in Udaipur or Jaipur in the coming months, and is currently looking at wedding venues in the cities. Parineeti also had a meeting with Shikha Saxena, Deputy Director of the Tourism Department, to inquire about hotels and wedding venues.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Raghav Chadha will be arriving in Jaipur soon to look at wedding venues in the pink city, with fiance Parineeti set to join him soon. It must be noted that Parineeti’s sister Priyanka Chopra also got married in Jodhpur, in a royal affair.

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra might choose the royal Umaid Bhawan Palace in Rajasthan for their wedding venue, though the reports and destination have not been finalized yet.

