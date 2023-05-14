Search icon
Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha love story: Actress met AAP MP in London, fell in love on movie set

Actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha recently took to Instagram and announced their engagement, set to get married soon.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 14, 2023, 04:02 PM IST

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha love story: Actress met AAP MP in London, fell in love on movie set
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha engagement photos (Photo - Instagram)

Actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha are serving couple goals as the two took to social media, to announce their engagement. It is expected that the couple would be getting married in the next few weeks.

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra made their first public appearance as an engaged couple on May 13, right after the close-knit ceremony. Earlier, they were seen together at the airport, and also watching an IPL match together.

Not many people knew that politician Raghav Chadha and actress Parineeti Chopra were in a relationship, but the details of their love story are surely something out of a Bollywood movie. Here is all you need to know about how they met.

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's love story

While Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra never spoke about their relationship publicly, the couple has known each other for several years. Chadha and Chopra first met when they were in London, where they both were completing their studies years ago.

Raghav Chadha studied at the London School of Economics (LSE) and set up a wealth management fund in London before returning to India, while Parineeti Chopra completed her degree in finance and economics from the Manchester Business School.

While the two knew each other for a very long time, they began their romantic relationship just last year, on the sets of a movie. According to Woman’s Era report, Raghav Chadha visited the sets of Parineeti’s upcoming movie Chamkila last year as a friend, but the two eventually fell in love.

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra got engaged in the Kapurthala House in New Delhi on May 13, and the ceremony was attended by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray and actress Priyanka Chopra.

Parineeti Chopra will appear on the big screen soon opposite Diljit Dosanjh in the upcoming movie Chamkila, directed by Imtiaz Ali.

