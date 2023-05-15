Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha engagement unseen pics shared by Manish Malhotra, flaunts elegant outfits

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra eventually got engaged on May 13 after much speculation! Manish Malhotra, a fashion designer, wrote a nice note for the pair and shared an unreleased photo of them, wishing them a happy marriage.

Manish Malhotra wishes Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra on their engagement

Taking to Instagram, Manish Malhotra congratulated the duo on their engagement! Sharing an unseen picture of Raghav and Parineeti hugging each other, the fashion designer wrote, "Congratulations @parineetichopra and @raghavchadha88 lots of love to you’ll on your engagement…classic elegance and an evening of love and Parineeti my dear gorgeous in the custom made IvoryBlush pearl ensemble," along with a bunch of red heart emojis. Take a look at the fashion designer's post right here:

For her big day, the B-town star chose an ivory desi costume created by none other than legendary fashion designer Manish Malhotra. Her dress had minimal needlework, but the ends of her sleeves were encrusted with pearls. Even Pari's dupatta had flower patterns and pearl embellishments. The actress completed her engagement outfit with a mangtika, earrings, and a big ring.

On May 13 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha and B-town diva Parineeti Chopra officially exchanged wedding rings. While the couple had kept the engagement mostly under wraps, Priyanka Chopra's mother and Parineeti's aunt, Dr. Madhu Chopra, announced the news just a day before the celebrations, stating, "I am really delighted for Parineeti and Raghav. with every one of our blessings. numerous politicians and celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra, Manish Malhotra, Bhagwant Mann, and Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi.